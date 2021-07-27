West Nile virus detected in Pasadena for the first time in 3 years – Pasadena





Local mosquito control officials are calling on the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites and strengthen mosquito control at home after the West Nile virus was first detected in Pasadena in 2021. .. Levy Sun, Communications Director of the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (SGVMVCD), confirmed on Monday that the virus was detected in mosquito samples collected from traps installed in Eaton Blanchepark, Pasadena. .. Sun said authorities had detected the West Nile virus in Pasadena for the first time in three years. The announcement will be made a week after the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) announces detection of the virus in the service area. “We have detected the West Nile virus in the community around Eaton Branch Park,” said Sun. “This is just one indicator that it may indicate widespread activity of the West Nile virus. [not] Only in that area, but the whole of Pasadena. This is because birds carrying these mosquitoes and viruses can fly miles, “Sun added. Sun empties the container, covers the surface that holds stagnant water, protects it from mosquito bites by insect repellent, and the West Nile virus can be found in the community as it can be carried by birds. I urged the public to watch out for a dead bird. “It’s important for residents to look for dead birds in the community and report them to the state so we can pick them up,” Sun said. Sun also advised the general public to see a doctor if they had flu-like symptoms. This is “very similar” to the symptoms of Covid-19. Sun says that people infected with the West Nile virus do not always show symptoms, but one in 150 people infected with the virus can be in a “nerve infiltration state” that requires hospitalization. I explained. “If you have flu-like symptoms, see your doctor to make sure they aren’t worse than a cold or fever,” Sun said. Apart from West Nile virus, Sun also said SGVMVCD was concerned about the possibility of detecting Zika virus in Pasadena. “Our agency is still worried about Zika because there are mosquitoes in Pasadena that can spread Zika.” “Therefore, the horror here is that the local mosquitoes in Pasadena traveled to places where Zika and even yellow fever or dengue could occur, became ill and returned to Pasadena where these mosquitoes are It’s about biting that person and starting the outbreak, “Sun said. On July 9, last year, the California Public Health Service announced the first reported West Nile virus death in California this year. Put our daily Pasadena newspaper in your email box. free. Get all the latest news in Pasadena. More than 10 fresh articles are published daily at 7am.

..

