Diabetes Increases Risk of Serious Symptoms of COVID-19 – Manila Breaking News

What you need to do to control your blood sugar

“Diabetes has become more and more common in the last three decades, and there are now more than 400 million diabetics in the world. Unfortunately, about half of them are unaware that they have diabetes. They have not been diagnosed. And many of the diagnosed people do not have access to the medicines and medical services they need. This pandemic is more for people with diabetes than for people without diabetes. It shows that people have a serious illness with COVID and are at high risk of dying from COVID, “explained Dr. Gojka Roglic in the recently released World Health Agency video and audio series Science in 5. ..

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, diabetes was ranked fourth in the Philippines as the leading cause of death in 2020. Diabetes increases the risk of dying from the serious symptoms and illness of COVID-19 for two reasons: immunodeficiency (the immune system is poor) and the hyperglycemic body becoming an environment that promotes viral replication. Multiply with.

Also, being blocked for 16 months is not ideal for everyone, especially for diabetics, as it has a significant impact on lifestyle and habits. “The pandemic and subsequent blockade had a direct impact on the management of diabetes. There is a lack of accessibility, restricted movement and lack of exercise, and increased anxiety and fear between patients and their families,” said the Philippine Heart. Dr. Gilbert Villera, Vice President of the Association, said.

We may not be able to control the pandemic, but we can control blood sugar levels by adapting to a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Michael Villa, President of the Philippine Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Society, emphasizes the need for behavioral and lifestyle changes. “Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 85% of diabetics. These patients have multiple risk factors. Some smokers, some have hypertension, and some have cholesterol problems. There is also a need for national collaborative efforts to continue the prevention of other non-infectious diseases such as diabetes, which is one of our encouragements. “

Controlling blood sugar levels can also prevent complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and cancer. Changing your behavior and lifestyle is not as easy as it sounds. Therefore, it is important to be realistic. Don’t try to do it all at once so you don’t get overwhelmed. Start with these practical steps to control your blood sugar.

Continue hydration

You can rehydrate by drinking water regularly throughout the day. This will help boost your metabolism. Your muscles will be able to burn more energy, also known as glucose. Always have a bottle of water around you.

Fill the fiber

You are what you eat Include high fiber foods in your healthy and balanced diet

Consume 1/2 to 1 cup or more of vegetables with each meal. Choose whole grains such as black rice, red rice, brown rice, oats, and root vegetables to improve glycemic control. Have about 1 serving of fruit with your meal. If you need to eat white rice, reheat it. Reheating the rice twice will form resistant starch and reduce its effect on blood sugar levels.

Move carefully

If you tend to sit for quite some time, it is not advisable to start strenuous exercise. Start by being more physically active. Set an alarm to remind you to walk 2-3 times a day for 10-15 minutes. Walk up the stairs, walk while watching TV, or talk on the phone. Be creative. Just move.

Follow your body clock

To control blood sugar, it is important to keep up with the circadian rhythm. It’s not good to eat late at night, as the body doesn’t produce many insulin hormones to aid digestion and absorption. In addition, late-night treats ruin your sleep hormones. Sleep deprivation is associated with many health conditions, including insulin resistance and diabetes.

Rest and manage stress

Whenever you feel like you don’t have time to rest, it’s a great time to pause and rest for a few minutes of deep breathing, prayer, meditation, listening to music, or just staying still. It is important to schedule your rest a day, a week. Elevated stress hormones, especially cortisol, affect glycemic control. Elevated cortisol levels also stimulate the body to store more fat in the abdomen. Visceral or abdominal fat deposits are associated with elevated levels of blood sugar and blood lipids (cholesterol and triglycerides).

Remember to always see progress, not perfection, when it comes to adapting to lifestyle changes. By controlling blood sugar levels, it boosts immunity to COVID-19.

