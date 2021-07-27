Health
Coronavirus hospitalizations have skyrocketed to more than 800 in LA County.Another 1,966 cases posted – Daily News
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise erratically in Los Angeles County on Monday, July 26, with more than 800 people currently being treated for the virus, doubling from just two weeks ago, according to state figures. That’s all.
According to the state, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID in the county increased from 745 the day before to 825. On July 12, only 372 people were admitted to the county.
According to the state, the intensive care unit increased from 161 on Sunday to 182.
Although the number is increasing, it is well below the 8,000 hospitalized during the winter surge.
The county also reported an additional 1,966 COVID cases on Monday. This day is traditionally low due to late reporting from the weekend. The new case increased the cumulative total of the county from the entire pandemic to 1,285,771.
Another four deaths from COVID were also reported, increasing the county death to 24,631.
Health officials have repeatedly accused the recent surge in cases of highly infectious delta variants of the coronavirus. This variant was first discovered in India and has been blamed for the infectious disease prevailing in the country with its outbreak in the United Kingdom. It is now widespread throughout the United States, contributing to increased cases and hospitalization.
The average daily rate of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county was 5.2% as of Monday, up from 4.8% reported on Sunday.
County health officials said last week that unvaccinated people were five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than vaccinated people. On Monday, state officials said the average daily infection rate for unvaccinated people was almost seven times higher than that for vaccinated people.
Although some fully vaccinated people are still infected with COVID-19, health officials say it is very unlikely that they will become seriously ill or require hospitalization.
“Every effort to reduce the spread is important as we continue to experience significant community infections supported by Delta variants,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, in a statement. “This includes an additional layer of masking and test protection required by state health officer orders in health care and high-risk collective living facilities. All workplaces in LA County include all employees. There is also an opportunity to reduce viral infections by adhering to the requirement that customers wear masks indoors. If you want to return to a low infection rate, more individuals will be vaccinated while additional protection will be provided. Is required.”
The figures provided by the county on Thursday show that 5.3 million of the county’s approximately 10.3 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, accounting for about 52%. Approximately 1.3 million counties are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for shooting.
