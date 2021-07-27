Experts: Specific people at high risk for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 delta mutations

Experts say that even if you are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, you may need to take special precautions to prevent “breakthrough” infections from the highly infectious Delta variant.

Delta mutants cause most of the new COVID-19 cases in the United States, and researchers say older people and people with weakened immunity may be at higher risk than others. Says.

For the general public, they emphasized that “breakthrough infections” could occur among fully vaccinated people-but they are rarely severe.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Executive Director of the Global Health Institute, said: At Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“The big question is how infectious they are. That’s what we’re trying to find,” he said in a Northwestern University news release.

Murphy and other US scientists are assessing the infectivity of vaccinated students who developed COVID-19. They expect results in a month or two.

He said the double-dose vaccine was still about 90% effective against the delta mutant. Of course, that means that one in ten people who have been vaccinated and exposed to the coronavirus can develop a breakthrough infection.

“Not only is the immune system weakened, but everyone is at risk. It’s an athlete. It’s a perfectly healthy person. Certainly, people with weakened immunity are against vaccines. The risk is high because the immune response is not adequate. The response to the vaccine may also be weak. “

Researchers say they don’t understand why the rate of new and breakthrough delta infections is increasing.

Mercedes Carneton, Vice Chairman of Preventive Medicine at Feinberg, said:

“One concern is that delta mutants are evading the vaccine. Another concern is that viruses that cause high viral load break through vaccine protection,” Carnethon said in the release. “There is evidence that delta mutants cause higher viral load in the early stages of infection.”

“As long as the virus circulates within the population, the virus will continue to mutate into new variants, and the largest space that must circulate is in the unvaccinated area,” she added.

However, vaccines are not 100% certain, so some people who get jabs wonder if they should change their behavior to avoid COVID-19. One of the Frequently Asked Questions: Do I Need to Wear a Mask After Vaccination?

According to Carneton, who has not yet returned to wearing masks indoors in public spaces, following local mask wearing guidelines.

However, if you are in an area with low vaccination rates and high infection rates, it is advisable to wear a mask.

“At this point, I didn’t choose to travel to hotspots, but if I had to go, I tried to wear a mask to avoid a lot of people,” Carnethon said. ..

“We will not take unvaccinated families to current hotspots or families who are vaccinated but remain vulnerable due to age or other conditions.” She continued.

Carneton added that people who are vulnerable to age or pre-existing conditions need to take precautions “because if infected or re-infected, they may not be mildly ill.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

