Orange County Coronavirus: Mayor of Florida County, home of Disney World, warns against a surge in Covid cases





Democratic Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday, “These numbers are unusual. We see nearly 1,000 new cases daily in Orange County. These are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year.” .. Press conference. “So 1000 a day is abnormal. We are in crisis mode now.” “We, as a community, need to work together to slow the spread,” Demings urged county residents to be vaccinated. “People are still vaccinated, but the pace is slow. Needles need to be moved fast. 61.59% of Orange County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once,” he said. Told. Comments from the mayor Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in Florida. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that all counties in the state have “high” levels of community-acquired infections. CNN contacted Disney for comment. Orange County has SeaWorld Orlando as well as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando Resort. The park has dropped many of the rules of the pandemic era in recent months, Including guest temperature check .. Fully vaccinated guests do not need to wear a face mask in the park. Universal does not require social distance between visitors, but the park encourages “all guests to maintain a safe distance between travelers,” the website says. Last week, Florida accounted for almost a quarter of all new cases in the United States, more than any other state. The state case rate for the past week (about 49 new cases per 100,000 people per day) is more than three times higher than about 16 new cases per 100,000 people per day in the United States. Only Arkansas and Louisiana have shown higher case rates in the past week. Florida also reported more Covid-19 deaths than any other state in the past week-a total of 282 in the past week-the sixth highest per capita mortality rate in the country. According to CDC data, the state has fully vaccinated 48.5% of its residents, less than 49.1% in the United States.

