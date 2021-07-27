Health
Tuolumne County adds 51 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday as Delta variants rage | News
Tuolumne County added 51 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday. This includes 19 new cases in the Sierra Conservation Center State Prison on the outskirts of Jamestown.
The county’s Public Health Service counted 73 active cases as of Monday afternoon, with five hospitalized for coronavirus and an average daily case rate of 15.3 over the past two weeks.
The new state health order was issued by the California Public Health Service (CDPH) on Monday to address the increasing number of cases and hospitalizations caused by the now predominant and more contagious delta mutants.
The order requires specific medical facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, and “collective facilities” such as homeless shelters, prisons, prisons, and youth detention centers to check the status of vaccinations for all workers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major challenge in California,” the order said. “California currently has the fastest increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with 11.2 new cases per 100,000 per day, and the case rate has increased five-fold within two months. The highly contagious, and perhaps more toxic, delta mutants are currently the most common mutants that cause new infections in California. “
According to the CDPH, unvaccinated people are more likely to get infected and spread the virus. Most of the current hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, including Tuolumne County.
The 51 new cases in Tuolumne County included 32 new community cases, of which only 3 were vaccinated people.
Examples of the new community included five girls and three boys under the age of 18. Three women and five men between the ages of 18 and 29. Three women and two men in their thirties. 4 women and 1 man in their 40s. Two men in their 50s. Two women in their 60s and one man. And a man in his 70s.
Calaveras County added two new cases from Saturday to Monday, but its public health department did not disclose the age, gender, or vaccination status of each new case.
The Tuolumne County Public Health Service was also investigating two cases they called possible reinfections as of Monday afternoon. One is a woman in her twenties, who recently developed symptoms after her first diagnosis in July 2020 and was positive this week. The other, a woman in her 40s who was first diagnosed in November 2020, recently developed symptoms and became positive this week.
Neither of the individuals described as potentially re-infected had been vaccinated.
“We want to remind the public of the importance of vaccination, even for those who have previously been infected with COVID,” said the Tuolumne County Public Health Service.
Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for COVID vaccination in Tuolumne County. Currently, people between the ages of 12 and 17 are allowed to be vaccinated against Pfizer-BioNTech. Individuals can register for upcoming clinic notifications on MyTurn and schedule appointments. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. For more information on how to get vaccinated in Tuolumne County, please visit. www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine online.
Tuolumne County officials complained last week that vaccination rates in the region were only about 50% of fully vaccinated people of eligible age, while exceeding 61% across the state. did. The goal is to be at least 70% each.
Also, as of Monday, California counted more than 3.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63,806 coronavirus deaths. Nationally, the pandemic resulted in more than 34.5 million confirmed cases and contributed to the deaths of more than 610,945 Americans.
The state test site operated by Optitum Serve / LHI staff at the Chuolam Memorial Hall is open from 7am to 7pm on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can also bring it in. Reservations are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.
According to Tuolumne County Public Health Service staff, anyone who experiences symptoms or wishes to be tested for any other reason can seek testing through a local health care provider, Rapid Care, or Light Aid.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as possible if symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care provider.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Avenue — Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 7pm.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
