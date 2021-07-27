Health
Canada could see a potentially deadly pediatric respiratory virus resurgence this summer: Report
Canada needs to anticipate a potentially fatal pediatric respiratory virus resurrection as COVID-19 physical distance measurements are relaxed, according to a new report.
RS virus (RSV) is very common and highly contagious, infecting the respiratory tract of almost all children before their second birthday.
For most children, the symptoms mimic the symptoms of a common cold, but for people with a weakened immune system, the virus can be fatal.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV can lead to inflammation of the lungs, bronchiolitis, and even pneumonia.
Alberta’s tough RSV season: researchers
The likelihood of severe infection is highest in preterm infants, children under the age of 2 born with heart or lung disease, and children with a weakened immune system.
“The problem is babies with complex medical conditions, such as heart and lung conditions, but other special medical needs can also be at very high risk,” said Pascal Lavois, one of the authors. The doctor says. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
According to the report, cases of RSV infection have been virtually unheard of in Canada for months. Thanks to masking, distance measurement and hand washing, Canada recorded only 239 RSVs during the pandemic, compared to about 19,000 in 2019.
This means less exposure to many pregnant women and babies, and therefore children may have low levels of immunity.
Dr. Daniel Garros, a pediatric intensive care specialist at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, said:
“If the mother wasn’t in contact with RSV, her immunity wouldn’t develop,” he said.
“What happens because they didn’t have the immunity inherited from breast milk? These babies will be more sensitive and have more babies with RSV.”
Public health measures are being relaxed around the world, resulting in a surge in some countries. In Australia and the United States, RSV cases are recovering in parallel with a decrease in physical distance measurements for COVID-19, the report said.
Also, this is not a one-time illness. Children can develop several times in their lifetime.
“Immune to these viruses is known to be short-lived, so I think it’s possible that antibodies have diminished among the general public because they haven’t been exposed to these viruses for a year,” Lavoie said. Mr. says.
The report’s authors said Canada should expect a similar resurgence this summer, which could expand resources in pediatric intensive care units across Canada.
“The United States began seeing the resurgence of RSV in the summer, which is very unusual,” says Lavoie.
“We are not used to seeing this virus in the summer, so we just want doctors to be prepared to be aware of this virus.”
Symptomatology to note include dyspnea, coughing producing yellow, green, or gray mucus, abnormal agitation or inactivity, lack of tears when crying, and little diaper urine. I have dehydration.
RSV vaccine is currently under development, but it may take several years before it becomes available
Research has been underway for many years, but there is no RSV vaccine.
The news virus could worrisome and revive Edmonton’s mom, Corinna Hepner.
Her 5 year old son Rossy Hypkin was born with congenital arthrogryposis (AMC), a severe scoliosis and arthrogryposis. A rare neuromuscular disorder that can significantly reduce the mobility of joints and muscles.
Alberta boy born in the form of a “C” receives a custom wheelchair
hindrance It affects almost every part of Rossy’s body, including weakness in the heart and lungs. This is an organ that is particularly susceptible to RSV.
In fact, Rossy was infected with RSV at the age of one and was hospitalized for a week. That’s why his mom is so scared.
“It’s scary. I don’t want to think about what would happen if he got something like that (again),” Hepner said.
She said her family was still worried about the cold and flu seasons every year.
“Last year we had a mask, so it was actually one of our healthier years, there were all these precautions.
Hepner said 2020 is one of the most mediocre years he has ever experienced, as his family was already active in the bubble.
“This year we have nothing, so this means we have to be more careful than ever.”
“We’ve been avoiding hospitals for quite some time, and I really hope we can keep it going,” Hepner added.
A boy in the Edmonton region, born in the form of a “C”, receives a custom wheelchair: “He can be like everyone else.”
According to the University of Alberta virologist David Marchant, RSV is the leading cause of infant hospitalization worldwide and in Canada.
According to Garros, about 4% of children with RSV need hospitalization, and 10% of them need intensive care.
That said, Strolly’s Pediatric ICU is considering giving prophylactic antibody treatment to high-risk babies earlier than usual this year and warns families to be careful.
According to Garros, if someone at home with a baby shows cold-like symptoms this summer, they should be treated in the same way as COVID-19. Wear a mask, keep away from other household members, and do not send your child to school. Infects immunocompromised children like Rossy and practices good hygiene.
“RSV is transmitted by droplets, but it is also transmitted by contact, so you need to be very careful about washing your hands.”
