Two Colorado monitoring after exposure to monkeypox in flight





Denver (KDVR) —Colorado is monitoring two people who may have been exposed to monkeypox after encountering an infected traveler on an airplane. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the information with FOX31 on Monday night. CDPHE said at the time that both people looked healthy with no signs of infection. According to CDPHE, travelers are monitored daily by public health until July 30, the end of the monkeypox incubation period. The news came out in mid-July after a man in Texas was first diagnosed with the disease. He returned to the United States from a trip to Lagos, Nigeria.. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus and has only been reported 6 times outside Africa. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The CDC states that these are symptoms of monkeypox that should be noted. The illness begins as follows. heat headache muscle pain lower back pain Swelling of lymph nodes cold Malaise

Within 1-3 days (and in some cases more) of the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. If you have questions about how to avoid getting infected with the monkeypox virus, visit CDC Prevention. How much Colorado is adding to COVID bumps nationwide?





