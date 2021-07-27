Live at 9:30 AM: County Health Authority Providing COVID Updates During RivCo Supervisor Meeting





Riverside County health officials will re-share the latest information on COVID-19 at the start of the Supervisory Board meeting on Tuesday. Watch the meeting live with the players below (starting at 9:30 am) There is no word about what will be covered during the COVID-19 update. In a previous update over the past year, Public Health Director Kim Salwatari has joined the Public Health Officer to discuss the latest information on COVID across the county. Download the KESQ News Channel 3 app Apple store & Google play For local COVID update Riverside County has been on the rise in cases, hospitalizations, and ICU patients over the past three weeks. Checkout: Riverside County reports a 50% increase in COVID ICU patients since Friday The county began in July with 48 hospitalizations and 13 ICU patients. As of Monday, it reached 190 hospitalizations and 47 ICU patients. The case rate in Riverside County also exceeded 10 per 100,000 as of Monday. This means that if the state’s four-color system still exists, the county will be in the “purple” layer, which is the most restrictive of the county’s layers. This is because state predictions indicate that there may be another wave of cases and hospitalizations caused by the epidemic of delta mutants and unvaccinated people. It is estimated that cases of COVID may continue to increase over the next few months, peaking in the fall. “So we are very, very worried about these predictions, which will again put a lot of serious strain on the health care system here in Riverside County,” said Eisenhower Health Chief Medical Officer. One Dr. Alan Williamson told News Channel 3. Williamson added that the mask and distance would not be enough. “Vaccination will definitely make a difference,” he said. The COVID Vaccine Clinic is open throughout Riverside County for all residents over the age of 16. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.. Elderly people in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1. Registrants are required to present proof of age / employment at the time of appointment. Residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian upon arrival of the vaccine reservation. See the Coronavirus section for the latest local updates on pandemics.

