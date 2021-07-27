Texas Health Department Encourages Teens to Vaccine Using Wal-Mart’s 16-foot Video Wall





According to the Texas Department of Health, only 26 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are vaccinated.

Number of hospitalizations confirmed in the lab from COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) For the first time since March, it has exceeded 4,000 in Texas. Texas Health DepartmentThe’COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed that as of Monday afternoon, over 52% of eligible Texas people were fully vaccinated. That same day, DSHS brought a new campaign to Houston to increase that number. The department has installed a 16-foot high video wall in the parking lot. Walmart Located on the North Freeway of Crosstimbers. It plays PSA in English and Spanish and encourages families to vaccinate children over the age of 12 prior to the new school year. The video includes sound bites from parents and pediatricians, including Dr. Daphnee Jean-Francois from Houston. “I encourage parents to vaccinate their children with the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Jean-Francois in a video produced by DSHS. “The benefits of getting a vaccine far outweigh the risks.” According to DSHS, 75% of Texas people over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. Of the 18-34 year olds, 40% are vaccinated. The vaccination rate for 12 to 17 years old is 26%. Memorial HermannAccording to the hospital’s CEO, the average COVID patient is in his early 50s in March and is now in his late 30s. Dr. David Calendar states that more than 99% of these patients are unvaccinated and the more contagious delta mutants predominate in the Houston area. “Obviously, at any time of the pandemic, we are at the highest acceleration rate,” said Dr. Calendar. As of Monday, Dr. Callender said COVID hospitalizations have quadrupled to more than 400 since July 4. “We haven’t been pushed for adult ICU beds yet,” said Dr. Callender. “The number we are seeing now is less than half the number we had to deal with during the massive surge of winter and last summer.” Harris County Public Health is working with companies like Big City Wings to bring shots to unvaccinated people and prevent further spread of variants. “Hopefully, word-of-mouth will help grow this,” said Catherine, manager of the restaurant location in Northwest Harris County, which hosted the vaccination event on Monday. “We wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Tuesday from 8am to 5pm Harris County Public Health We offer adults free Moderna vaccination at the North Houston Skate Park. The DSHS Video Wall will return to North Houston Wal-Mart on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 7 pm to other retail stores in the state. Adam Bennett on social media: Facebook | twitter | Instagram

