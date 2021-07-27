Vaccine passports allow us to safely lift restrictions and motivate people to be fully vaccinated





The Quebec government recently announced plans for a vaccine passport system. This prohibits fully vaccinated people from entering indoor environments such as bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment events in the event of a fourth wave of COVID-19. Quebec is an outlier here. All other states refuse vaccination passports or remain silent on this issue, with the exception of Manitoba, which issues an “immune card” to fully vaccinated persons but has not established rules for its use. I have. The direct benefits of a vaccine passport are clear. Vaccine passports allow you to safely lift restrictions on indoor gatherings and bring all the benefits associated with them to the economy, culture, sports and education. They also motivate people to be fully vaccinated. One concern is the effective use of vaccine passports. Forced Individuals who are vaccinated as a prerequisite for avoiding pandemic restrictions, and that this violates the basic legal and ethical rights to autonomy for medical decisions. This argument fails for several reasons. Students who have not received regular MMR vaccination may not be admitted to the classroom, and healthcare professionals who refuse the flu vaccine may be denied work shifts at the time of the outbreak. It is an infringement to hold people down and vaccinate against their will. Unvaccinated people cannot be kept away from gyms and cinemas during a pandemic. There is also growing concern about the privacy implications of vaccine passports. Our law attaches great importance to the privacy of health information. After all, the right to manage personal health information is an important element of patient autonomy. However, as with most legal protections, the right to privacy of health information must be acknowledged to balance competing interests. In fact, health information privacy laws generally allow for public health exemptions. From a privacy perspective, a vaccination passport is not as disturbing as the requirement to present a photo ID at the bar or carry a driver’s license when driving a car. The cynic may conclude that government opposition to vaccine passports is caused by short-term political calculations. For example, Ontario has just announced that it will not develop a vaccine passport and will instead focus on vaccination efforts. When 80% of the population is vaccinated once and 75% is vaccinated twice, we promise to lift all restrictions. We need advanced methods to track the vaccines people receive and when. By doing so, you will be able to respond to changes in the pathogenicity of the disease in a measured and proportional manner. At the very least, federal and state decision makers need to develop a vaccine passport system as a fallback option, rather than completely avoiding resolvable concerns about equity, patient autonomy, and privacy of health information. I have. Colleen M. Flood is Chair of the University of Ottawa Health Law and Policy Research Committee. Brian Thomas is an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law.

