CDC recommends vaccinated people to wear masks indoors again





Overturn the decision Made just two months agoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that people vaccinated with the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain parts of the country on Tuesday. Change follows report of rise Breakthrough infectious disease Delta variants of the virus are found in fully immunized people, and cases are rising rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates. The vaccine remains effective against the worst consequences of viral infections, including delta mutants. However, new guidance, which is expected to be detailed later on Tuesday, shows a sharp shift from the agency’s position since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces. prize. Most recently, a government spokesman said last week that the CDC had no plans to change its guidance unless there were major changes in science. Federal officials met on Sunday night to review new evidence that may have prompted a reversal. CNN reported on Tuesday..

“I think it’s great,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York. “This is a move in the right direction,” she said, based on scientists learning about the ability of delta mutants to cause breakthrough infections. The May CDC’s first guidance stated that people who are fully protected from the coronavirus can go indoors without a mask in most scenarios, but unvaccinated people still wear masks. I recommended that. These recommendations elicited sharp criticism from some experts who said it was premature given the vast range of unvaccinated people in the country. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, then CDC director Pointed out two scientific discoveries as important factors.. Vaccinated people are rarely infected with the virus, and infections appear even rarer, she said. The vaccine appears to be effective against all known variants of coronavirus. The day after the announcement, the agency shows that the mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech and Modana is 94% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in those who receive two doses and 82% in those who receive it. One dose of the results of a large-scale study. However, these data and CDC decisions were based on previous versions of the virus infection before the Delta variant began to dominate the country. Reports of clusters of infections among fully immunized people suggest that mutants may be able to break through vaccine barriers more often than previous viral repeats.

