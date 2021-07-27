Over 1,000 cases of hepatitis A in North Carolina have killed 16 people





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Hepatitis A outbreaks in North Carolina have exceeded 1,000 cases and 16 people have died from the infection. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced that the state has exceeded 1,000 cases of hepatitis A reported in connection with a national outbreak that began in April 2017. According to authorities, 63% of cases required hospitalization and 16 died. Since 2017, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received more than 41,000 reports of hepatitis A associated with a national outbreak with higher than expected hospitalization and mortality rates. North Carolina has been tracking this outbreak since April 2018, and the number of reported cases has increased significantly since August 2020. NCDHHS and the community health department coordinate outreach events, conduct case studies and contact tracing, and provide hepatitis A vaccine to people at risk. Since January 1, 2021, 495 cases associated with the development of hepatitis A have been reported, indicating a significant increase in infection. Of these cases, 13% are infected with hepatitis B and 48% are infected with hepatitis C. Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver, so people with other forms of viral hepatitis or the underlying liver disease are at risk of becoming more seriously ill when infected. Hepatitis A vaccine is available in all areas of this high-risk group of people, including those who are taking drugs, those who are homeless or experiencing unstable housing, and men who have sex with men. It is available free of charge in the health department of. “The best way to protect yourself from hepatitis A is to vaccinate,” said Dr. Erica Wilson, director of medical care for vaccines in the public health department of NCDHHS. “As always, it is important to wash your hands, especially after using the bathroom, after changing diapers, and before preparing or eating meals. Use harm reduction strategies and syringe service programs. That is also the key to reducing the risk of people using drugs. “ Although hepatitis A is contagious, it is a vaccine-preventable liver infection that can range from a mild illness that lasts for weeks to a severe illness that lasts for months. It is usually transmitted through food or water contaminated with a small amount of undetectable feces from a contagious person. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, malaise, nausea, loss of appetite, and abdominal pain. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and clay-colored bowel movements can also occur. These symptoms appear 15 to 50 days (28 days on average) after infection with the virus. Toddlers can become infected without any obvious symptoms. NCDHHS advises anyone with hepatitis A symptoms to contact their healthcare provider or community health department for testing and linking to care assistance. People with these symptoms should refrain from preparing meals for others. Patients can infect others with the virus two weeks before and one week after jaundice appears. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

