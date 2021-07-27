COVID-19 is associated with a “significant” decline in intelligence: research





According to a large study in the Toronto-UK, individuals who recovered from COVID-19 (including individuals who had no symptoms) showed significant “cognitive impairment.” Conducted by scholars at Imperial College London, King’s College, Cambridge University, University of Southampton, and the University of Chicago, this study aims to clarify how COVID-19 affected mental health and cognition. For the study, researchers analyzed data from 81,337 participants Great British Intelligence Test From January to December 2020. Nearly 13,000 of these participants reported being infected with the new coronavirus. Importantly, the study states that only 275 participants completed intelligence tests both before and after being infected with COVID-19. For the remaining participants, researchers developed general cognitive or premorbid intelligence based on age (up to 3rd grade), gender, dominant hand, ethnicity, first language, country of residence, and occupational status. He said he adopted a linear model to predict, and revenue. “The general performances predicted and observed are substantially correlated and provide a surrogate measure of premorbid intelligence in performance comparable to common explicit tests such as the National Adult Reading Test,” the study said. Stated. In addition, scholars also say that pre-illness estimates of an individual’s intelligence are more likely to be “slightly higher than low cognitive ability” before getting sick in people infected with COVID-19. I also found that it shows that. After adjusting for these factors, they found that people infected with COVID-19 performed poorly compared to those who had never been infected with COVID-19. Cognitive deficits were particularly pronounced in test tasks including reasoning, problem solving, spatial planning, and target detection, but those with COVID-19 completed simpler tasks such as working memory span and emotional processing. It worked when I was asked to. “These results are consistent with long COVID reports, where’brain fog’, difficulty concentrating, and difficulty finding the correct word are common,” the authors say. “Recovery from COVID-19 infection may be associated with particularly prominent problems in terms of higher cognitive or” executive “functions. “ The authors found that their results are related to cognitive deficits that may persist into convalescence, such as in the case of long COVID infections, where COVID-19 infection can last weeks or months from the first illness. He said it seems to indicate that he is. The level of performance degradation also depended on the severity of the disease in the group infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic. According to this study, people wearing a ventilator during a pandemic showed the greatest cognitive impairment, which is equivalent to a 7-point reduction in IQ on classical intelligence tests. According to the paper, the decline in intelligence among ventilated people was greater than the defects observed in patients who had previously suffered a stroke or reported learning disabilities. The authors warned against drawing firm conclusions about the neurobiological or psychological basis of intellectual impairment without brain imaging data. However, they said the results should serve as a clear call for further research on this subject. the study, “Cognitive impairment in people who have recovered from COVID-19, ”Was published in the journal The Lancet last week.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/covid-19-linked-to-significant-drop-in-intelligence-research-1.5524877 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos