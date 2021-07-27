Which medicine is best for you?

Amy Norton

Health Day Reporter

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Two long-used types Blood pressure medicine Larger “real-world” studies have shown that it is equally effective, but less popular ones have fewer side effects.

Both classes of drugs are recommended as “first-line” treatment High blood pressure: Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB).

Doctors prescribe them more often because ACE inhibitors have been around for a long time and are being studied more extensively.

But new discoveries suggest that ARB may be a better choice for people who are just starting to take medication, the researchers said.

“There was no difference in the effectiveness of the drug,” said principal investigator Dr. George Hripcsak. “If there are no side effects [with an ACE inhibitor], No need to switch. “

Looking at data from nearly 3 million patients, researchers found that ACE inhibitors and ARBs were equally effective in reducing risk. Heart disease When stroke..

What made them different was the side effects: ACE inhibitors were more likely to cause chronicity cough And angioedema — severe swelling of the face under the skin, often.