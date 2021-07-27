Pennsylvania officials warn of an increase in hard-to-find mites as summer approaches

This year, the Environmental Protection Agency has collected twice as many immature mites as last year in Pennsylvania and warned residents to thoroughly check themselves after outdoor activities.

Black-footed tick larvae, or undergrown ticks, pose an even greater risk for tick-borne diseases than fully grown ticks, said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

“These are very small mites that look like poppy seeds and are very hard to see,” McDonnell said. “You have to be very diligent in looking for these.”

Survey Over 5,000 Adult black-footed mites in Pennsylvania (including at least 50 in each county) showed that 58% had Lyme disease. Of the nymphs, 27% had the disease.

It is important to note that as summer approaches, mites become most active during the warmer months, said Deputy Doctor Dennis Johnson.

“Especially this year, the number of reports of Lyme disease is increasing across the state, and clinicians are reporting an increase in cases of other tick-borne diseases,” Johnson said.

Tick ​​Institute, Based in East Stroudsburg, 33% of the more than 33,600 deer ticks they tested are infected with Lyme disease. About 2% of the non-deer ticks tested were ill.

Both deer and non-deer ticks also carry other diseases. For example, 16% of non-deer ticks tested by the Tick Institute were infected with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes a rash but can be fatal.

“Tick-borne disease is widespread in Pennsylvania, so when you visit one of 121 state parks, be aware of the risks, and spend the year outdoors, whether or not you hike more than 2.2 million people. It’s important to be prepared for it. I enjoy a few acres of state forests, or my backyard, “said Cindy Dan, secretary to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Medical experts at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh pointed out last week that the number of cases of Lyme disease in children has “dramatically increased.” It increased by 50% compared to the hospital’s past record years of 2018 and 2020. Infectious disease director.

“Fortunately, children respond well to antibiotics and treatment completely eliminates the infection.” Norwalk said. “But especially in older children and children who have been infected for a long time before diagnosis, the symptoms may persist after treatment due to the damage caused by the infection. These symptoms do not require more antibiotics. However, it can be very difficult to deal with in many patients. ”

Authorities have provided precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent tick-borne diseases.