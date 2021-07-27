Health
Pennsylvania officials warn of an increase in hard-to-find mites as summer approaches
This year, the Environmental Protection Agency has collected twice as many immature mites as last year in Pennsylvania and warned residents to thoroughly check themselves after outdoor activities.
Black-footed tick larvae, or undergrown ticks, pose an even greater risk for tick-borne diseases than fully grown ticks, said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“These are very small mites that look like poppy seeds and are very hard to see,” McDonnell said. “You have to be very diligent in looking for these.”
Survey Over 5,000 Adult black-footed mites in Pennsylvania (including at least 50 in each county) showed that 58% had Lyme disease. Of the nymphs, 27% had the disease.
It is important to note that as summer approaches, mites become most active during the warmer months, said Deputy Doctor Dennis Johnson.
“Especially this year, the number of reports of Lyme disease is increasing across the state, and clinicians are reporting an increase in cases of other tick-borne diseases,” Johnson said.
Tick Institute, Based in East Stroudsburg, 33% of the more than 33,600 deer ticks they tested are infected with Lyme disease. About 2% of the non-deer ticks tested were ill.
Both deer and non-deer ticks also carry other diseases. For example, 16% of non-deer ticks tested by the Tick Institute were infected with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes a rash but can be fatal.
“Tick-borne disease is widespread in Pennsylvania, so when you visit one of 121 state parks, be aware of the risks, and spend the year outdoors, whether or not you hike more than 2.2 million people. It’s important to be prepared for it. I enjoy a few acres of state forests, or my backyard, “said Cindy Dan, secretary to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Medical experts at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh pointed out last week that the number of cases of Lyme disease in children has “dramatically increased.” It increased by 50% compared to the hospital’s past record years of 2018 and 2020. Infectious disease director.
“Fortunately, children respond well to antibiotics and treatment completely eliminates the infection.” Norwalk said. “But especially in older children and children who have been infected for a long time before diagnosis, the symptoms may persist after treatment due to the damage caused by the infection. These symptoms do not require more antibiotics. However, it can be very difficult to deal with in many patients. ”
Authorities have provided precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent tick-borne diseases.
- Cover exposed skin with lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Avoid tick hotspots such as tall grass and dense shrub forests
- Use insect repellent
- Check your clothes for ticks before you go home or in your car, and when you get home, check yourself, your kids, and your pets thoroughly.
- Take a shower immediately to get rid of unattached mites
- Pour clothes into the dryer in a hot setting and kill hanging mites
Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/pennsylvania-officials-warn-of-uptick-in-hard-to-spot-ticks-as-summer-wears-on/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]