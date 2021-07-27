The second COVID vaccine after the first allergic reaction is safe





July 27, 2021-People who have experienced Allergic reaction For the first dose of either Pfizer or Modana COVID-19 vaccination In a new study, it safely tolerated a second dose. However, the findings contrast with the official recommendations for managing the initial allergic reaction. vaccination dose. “Our takeaway message is allergic symptoms immediately after mRNA. vaccination Pfizer and Moderna products do not interfere with future use, “said senior author Kimberly Blumental, MD. Blumental is an allergist / immunologist and drug allergy researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston. The result is on July 26th Research letter NS JAMA Internal Medicine. In this study, a total of 32 people, or 17% of the 189 people who had an initial allergic reaction, met the criteria for anaphylaxis, which is a more severe allergic reaction. Flushing, dizziness or lightheadedness, tingling, Throat pressure, Urticaria, and Wheezing Or it was an additional initial dose response in which shortness of breath was reported. Of the 189 people who showed an early allergic reaction, the researchers examined 159 or 84% who completed the double-dose regimen. All patients in this group (including 19 first doses) Anaphylaxis, Blumenthal, lead author Matthew Krantz, MD, and colleagues who tolerated the second dose. Overall, 32 individuals who received the second dose reported immediate potential allergic symptoms. “20% had symptoms on the second dose, but the symptoms were manageable and not anaphylaxis,” Blumental said. “But it’s true that a second anaphylaxis is possible, even if we didn’t observe it in our study,” she said. The average age of the 189 people surveyed was 43, with 86% being female. Allergic vaccine reactions were reported in the first three months of 2021. “While this study is compelling, the number is small and the true risk of allergies in patients who develop anaphylaxis with the first dose of the mRNA vaccine is uncertain. 19 of the 32 patients with anaphylaxis are safe. I received a second dose, but I don’t know what I know. It would have happened in the remaining 13 patients, “says Niraj Patel, MD.

..

