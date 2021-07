Some alcohol is fine for people with heart disease: studies

This news deserves a toast. Although research on drinking is extensive and sometimes inconsistent, the conventional wisdom is that people with cardiovascular disease, internationally known as CVD, need to reduce their alcohol intake. This raises blood pressure and can contribute to other risk factors. But new discoveries Report on monday Mild to moderate drinking consumes up to 105 grams of straight foot per week for heart disease patients who are determined to be less likely to suffer from a heart attack, stroke, or angina, as opposed to staying patients. It shows that you may benefit from doing sober. According to a new report, this is 6 packs of beer or an entire bottle of wine, and some. Published in BMC Medicine.. Data collected from UK Biobank, the UK Health Survey, the Scottish Health Survey, and 12 adjacent studies (observing a total of 48,423 UK adults) led researchers to surprising conclusions. However, there are some caveats. “Alcohol intake is associated with an increased risk of developing other illnesses, so non-drinking CVD people should not be advised to drink,” Chengyi Ding, the study’s corresponding author, said in a press release. In the United States, one standard spout (12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1½ ounces of shot) contains about 14 grams of ethanol. Researchers say that adults who drink an average of 6 grams of alcohol per day relatively lightly have a 50% lower risk of recurrent heart attack, angina, or stroke than adults who do not drink alcohol. I found that I was benefiting. Up to 8 grams of alcohol per day reduced the risk of the same complications, including the death of patients with cardiovascular disease, by 27%. There is also a large amount of alcohol per day (up to 15 grams of alcohol) due to “a significant reduction in cardiovascular events,” according to researchers. Researchers warned that their analysis did not fully explain heavy drinkers in the dataset, or those who stopped drinking due to illnesses directly related to drinking. “Our findings show that people with cardiovascular disease may not need to stop drinking to prevent additional heart attacks, strokes, and angina, but reduce their weekly alcohol intake. It suggests that you might want to consider it, “Dr. Ding said. A student of epidemiology and public health at the University College London. Research on alcohol has made some health-conscious consumers feel drunk. Recent contradictory headlines — Some people insist on it Any amount of liquor It ’s a bad thing while others have Encouraging readers to absorb..However, drinking is known to be associated with many fatal illnesses, including liver disease and liver disease. Some cancersNot to mention the inherent risk of tragic injuries during drunkenness. Another recent study shared cool statistics — its alcohol-related death. It has doubled since 1999..

