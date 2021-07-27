CDC will issue new mask guidance as US Covid-19 cases increase





To prevent further spread of delta coronavirus variants, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask guidance on Tuesday if fully vaccinated people were in areas with “substantial” or “high” infections. Recommended to wear a mask indoors Covid-19 includes more than half of all counties in the United States. Almost half (46%) of US counties currently have high infection rates, with 17% showing “substantial” infection rates, according to CDC data on Tuesday morning. According to CDC data, two states, Arkansas and Louisiana, currently have “high” levels of Covid-19 community infections in all counties. Several other states, including Missouri, Missouri, and Alabama, also show “high” prevalence in almost all counties. In Florida, all counties were listed with high infection rates on Monday.As of Tuesday morning, one – Glaze County – is heavily infected On the other hand, the guidance for unvaccinated people remains the same. Continue masking until you are completely vaccinated. The latest CDC guidance also recommends that community leaders encourage vaccination and masking to prevent further outbreaks in high-incidence and high-incidence areas. Authorities recommend that local jurisdictions encourage universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Some backgrounds: Earlier this month, CDC’s Covid-19 School Guidance pointed out that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, and about a week later, the US Academy of Pediatrics announced that all people over the age of two We have issued stricter guidance recommending that people wear masks at school. The condition regardless of vaccination. Currently, the updated CDC guidance recommends that everyone in the school wear a mask. The CDC last updated the mask guidance two months ago, saying that most fully vaccinated people could go indoors without a mask. The guidance moved so quickly that government officials were notified in less than a day, and many public health professionals were surprised. This time, the CDC’s updated guidance is expected for a few days. As the highly contagious delta coronavirus mutant continues to circulate throughout the United States, federal health officials will discuss whether to issue new guidance on masks and hold a meeting on Sunday night to contagious the mutant. And reviewed new data and evidence for breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. According to someone familiar with the meeting. The CDC emphasized on Tuesday that vaccination could prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, despite some groundbreaking cases. The CDC also said that the largest spread of Covid-19 cases and serious consequences is occurring between low-vaccinated areas and unvaccinated people.

