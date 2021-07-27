York County COVID-19 case rate doubles in the last two weeks





The COVID-19 case rate in York County has doubled in the last two weeks, reversing the declining trend as mask obligations resurfaced nationwide in response to delta variants. As of Tuesday, York County had 53 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. This is an increase of 103.8% over the last 14 days, when there were 26 cases per 100,000 people. The uptrend reflects what states across the country are experiencing. Dr. Matt Howie, Medical Director of the York City Health Department, said: “I think I have a wide pocket now.” more:WellSpan Health closes York County mass vaccination clinic more:Municipalities launch protests against the sale of York City wastewater treatment systems more:Spring Gloves Hali Flickinger Advances to Semifinals with 200 Million Butterfly at the Olympics Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing nationwide as the state works on highly contagious variants. The number of groundbreaking or fully vaccinated cases is also increasing. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this mutation was found in 83.2% of recent cases in the United States. This subspecies is present in 69.4% of cases in the region, including Pennsylvania. State and county-level figures were not available, but state health spokesman Maggi Barton said cases were increasing in all counties in Pennsylvania. Throughout the state, the number of cases in the last 14 days increased by 185% compared to the previous period, according to The New York Times. On the other hand, summer events such as the York State Fair are crowded with people. “I don’t know if (fair) will be a superspreading event, but when a lot of people get together in that space, there will be some spread,” says Howie. In response to widespread adoption, the CDC is expected to overturn masking recommendations, advising that even vaccinated individuals need to wear masks indoors, where cases are booming. I am. Some cities such as St. Louis. Savannah, Georgia; Provincetown, Massachusetts has already reinstated Mask’s obligations, the Associated Press reported. In addition, California has chosen to require state employees and health care workers to certify vaccinations, and the city of New York requires city employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly for viruses. I am. At the federal level, the US Department of Veterans Affairs requires front-line healthcare workers to be vaccinated within the next two months. Howie said both mask and vaccine precautions are rational given the growing number of cases. But he also acknowledged the potential silver backing of York County — its vaccination rate may have improved after a plunge since April. As of Tuesday, 784 patients per 100,000 had been receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 14 days. This is a 27.3% increase over the previous 14 days when the number was 616. Those who received the dose that remained fully vaccinated decreased during the same period. As of Tuesday, 735 patients per 100,000 had been last dosed with the vaccine in the last 14 days. This is a 25.7% reduction compared to the previous 14 days, which was 989. In total, 14,749 people are partially vaccinated and 190,455 are fully vaccinated in York County. Meanwhile, WellSpan Health plans to close the mass vaccination clinic at the Manchester Crossroads Shopping Center to expand its coverage. “Although hospitalizations were flat last month or so, we know that as the number of cases continues to grow, we may see more individuals seeking care,” said a spokesperson. Mann’s Ryan Coil said. Welspan said that while the clinic was transitioning to vaccination services at the following sites before the clinic was closed, Coil said that public interest in vaccines remained low. WellSpan Family Medicine-Roosevelt Avenue, 1401 Roosevelt Avenue.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Stony Brook, 422 E. Market St.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Spring Gloves, 430 N. Main St. No. 4, Spring Gloves.

WellSpan Family Medicine-Stonebridge, 13515 Wolfe Road, New Freedom.

York City Community COVID-19 Vaccine Site Family First Health, 116 S. George St.

Apple Hill Medical Center, 25 Monument Road, Suite 265 WellSpan Pharmacy (Monday-Friday 10 am-4pm vaccination walk-in time)

Walk-ins are accepted at your GP’s location during normal business hours. Patients can also make an appointment using MyWellSpan or by calling the COVID-19 hotline (1-855-851-3641). According to the State Department of Health, there have been 47,371 COVID-19 cases and 838 deaths in York County since the outbreak began. — You can contact Logan Hullinger at [email protected] or on Twitter (@LoganHullYD).

