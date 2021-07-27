New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing active cases to seven

Halifax-New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to seven.

The new case involves people under the age of 19 in the St. John region (Zone 2), who are currently out of state.

A cumulative total of 2,352 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 2,298 people have recovered and 46 have died in the state from COVID-19.

Currently, no one is hospitalized in New Brunswick for COVID-19.

On Monday, 676 tests were conducted in the state. A total of 378,522 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.

Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 490 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 301 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 450 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 754 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Area: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 133 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Vaccine renewal

New Brunswick’s COVID-19 online dashboard provides up-to-date information on the amount of vaccine administered so far.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has received 1,011,900 COVID-19 vaccines. The state states that 81.5 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated at least once and 64.4 percent are now fully vaccinated.

All eligible New Brands Wickers can book a second appointment if at least 28 days have passed since the first dose.

New Brands Wickers will be required to bring a signed consent form, a Medicare card, and a copy of the immune record provided after the first dose to receive the second dose.

Reservations for those who have not yet taken their first dose will continue to be available to all New Brands Wickers over the age of 12 through the clinics of local health authorities and participating pharmacies.

Public health has also called on Newbrands Wicker to keep a copy of the immunization record form as official evidence of vaccination.

NB move to the green stage of reopening on Friday

New Brunswick will move to the green phase of its recovery plan on July 30, lifting all public health restrictions and opening the state to travel, Prime Minister Blaine Higgs announced on Friday.

“This morning, the Cabinet and the All-Party Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 agreed that New Brunswick’s mandatory order would not be renewed on 30 July, which has been implemented since the beginning of the pandemic. Mandatory travel and public health restrictions will be lifted, “Higgs said during the news update on Friday.

Starting July 30, 11:59 pm, the state will lift the following restrictions:

Remove all mandatory travel and public health restrictions that have been implemented during the pandemic process.

Remove border restrictions in all states. The state border check is complete and you no longer need to register to enter New Brunswick from anywhere in Canada.

Remove all restrictions on the number of people in the rally and facility. There is no need to limit the capacity of theaters, restaurants and stores.

End the requirement to wear a face mask in public.

“We came to this decision because 75% of the eligible population received the first vaccine and now we have achieved our goal of 81%,” Higgs said on Friday. “We know there will be new cases, but I don’t think our health care system will be threatened because of the large number of people who have already been vaccinated.”

At midnight on July 30, all state border restrictions will be lifted, state border checks will be completed, and you will no longer need to register to visit New Brunswick from anywhere in Canada.

However, travelers are subject to Canadian federal regulations regarding international travel.

“Because we live with COVID-19, Newbrands Wickers will continue to implement health protection measures such as washing hands, coughing elbows, staying home when sick, and wearing masks as needed. I encourage you to do that, “says Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer. “We still have this virus and we should expect to see cases when our normal trip comes back. If you have any symptoms, take a test.”

Yellow level reminder

All New Brunswick are at yellow recovery levels under state orders and will be lifted at 11:59 pm on July 30.