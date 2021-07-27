Erie County reports the highest daily COVID-19 total since June 4th





Erie County may be at risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to a highly contagious delta mutant. The county reported 16 new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily total since 25 were reported on June 4. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the United States as the delta variant becomes the predominant variant. Charlotte Bellinger, RN, Head of Community Health Services at the Erie County Health Department, said: “And this variant is a completely different bug in terms of how well it spreads and its pathogenicity. It makes young people sick.” USA Today reports that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 infections on Tuesday afternoon. As a result, the number of daily cases in the county is skyrocketing. According to the CDC Data Tracker, Erie County is considered to have a moderate level of community infection, while Crawford County has a high level. more:COVID-19 cases have doubled in Erie County in the last two weeks, but remain relatively low Local health officials expected more people to be vaccinated due to the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in the county in the last seven weeks. However, the county’s weekly vaccination numbers have been declining since spring. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, only 1,522 vaccines were given in the county during the week of July 19-25. The number has decreased by about 100 times each in the last three weeks, down from the 3,864 times given in the week of June 14th to 20th. “I’m not surprised,” Behringer said. “The place where vaccination is done is the area where the Delta variants have been hit hardest.” The County Health Department hosts a mobile vaccination clinic at the Lake City Fire Department on 10157 W. Lake Road from noon to 3 pm Saturday. County residents receive free vaccinations. No insurance or reservation required. “It’s very valuable to bring the truck to the community and continue to provide vaccines,” Behringer said. “I answer their questions about vaccination without having to vaccinate many people.” more:The majority of Erie’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients More than half of the county’s population (134,979) was vaccinated at least once, the State Health Department reported on Tuesday. The county initially exceeded 50% in mid-June, but that percentage declined when the State Department of Health reviewed the data and removed duplicate cases. Samples taken from the Erie wastewater treatment plant showed that the county could see an increase in COVID-19 cases, and Erie Infectious Diseases expert Howard Nadwarney, MD, who was involved in the test project. Said. According to Nadworny, the amount of virus found in the sample increased from an undetectable (less than 3,500) “copy” number on July 19th to 29,400 copies on July 21st. Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goerie.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/07/27/erie-county-reports-highest-daily-covid-19-total-since-june-4/5383681001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos