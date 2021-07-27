North Carolina has more than 1,000 cases of hepatitis A associated with a national outbreak in 2017 – WSOC TV

Raleigh, North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that the state has exceeded 1,000 cases of hepatitis A reported in connection with a national outbreak that began in April 2017.

According to the state, 63% of cases required hospitalization and 16 died.

Since 2017, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly received more than 41,000 reports of hepatitis A associated with a national outbreak with higher than expected hospitalization and mortality rates.

North Carolina has been tracking this outbreak since April 2018, and the number of reported cases has increased significantly since August 2020.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services coordinates outreach events, conducts case studies and contact tracing, and provides hepatitis A vaccine to people at risk.

Since January 1, 2021, 495 cases associated with the development of hepatitis A have been reported, indicating a significant increase in infection. Of these cases, health officials said 13% were also infected with hepatitis B and 48% were infected with hepatitis C.

Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver, so people with other forms of viral hepatitis or the underlying liver disease are at risk of becoming more seriously ill when infected.

July 28th is World Hepatitis Day. This is an opportunity to raise awareness and promote health and safety for people who are at risk for viral hepatitis and who live with viral hepatitis. Health officials are reminding North Carolina residents that safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A vaccine is available in all areas of this high-risk group of people, including those who are taking drugs, those who are homeless or experiencing unstable housing, and men who have sex with men. It is available free of charge in the health department of.

“The best way to protect yourself from hepatitis A is to vaccinate,” said Dr. Erica Wilson, director of medical care for vaccines in the public health department of NCDHHS. “As always, it is important to wash your hands, especially after using the bathroom, after changing diapers, and before preparing or eating meals. Use harm reduction strategies and syringe service programs. That is also the key to reducing the risk of people using drugs. “

Although hepatitis A is contagious, it is a vaccine-preventable liver infection that can range from a mild illness that lasts for weeks to a severe illness that lasts for months. It is usually transmitted through food or water contaminated with a small amount of undetectable feces from a contagious person. Individuals taking the drug are experiencing homelessness, and men having sex with men are at greatest risk of infection at the time of the current outbreak.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, malaise, nausea, loss of appetite, and abdominal pain. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, and clay-colored bowel movements can also occur. These symptoms appear 15 to 50 days (28 days on average) after infection with the virus.

Toddlers can become infected without any obvious symptoms.

NCDHHS advises anyone with hepatitis A symptoms to contact their healthcare provider or community health department for testing and linking to care assistance. People with these symptoms should refrain from preparing meals for others. Patients can infect others with the virus two weeks before and one week after jaundice appears.

People with serious underlying illnesses such as hepatitis A may also be at increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the following website: MySpot.nc.gov

