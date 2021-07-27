Despite updated CDC guidance, there are no new state mask rules

more:As the number of cases increases, we recommend that vaccinated people wear masks indoors CDC: Latest COVID-19 Update

The CDC also recommended that everyone in the school, from kindergarten to high school, wear a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated. However, the CDC states that it is safe to return to face-to-face learning if students and staff follow health guidance.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the recommendation was aimed at protecting children and people who could not be vaccinated, such as immunodeficiency.

However, it is also an effort to prevent the spread of additional viruses that can lead to more dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

“The next variant, which can appear just a few mutations away, may evade the vaccine,” Warensky said in a conference call with reporters.

The recommendation, which is a reversal of the guidelines issued in May, suggesting that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the virus, is an exponentially more contagious form of the virus that has devastated the country’s territories. At lower vaccination rates, it aims to combat the spread of delta variants of the coronavirus.

The new CDC recommendations apply to areas with high or significant infection rates.

Fifteen states (mainly in the south) are classified as having high COVID-19 infection rates. According to the CDC.. They are Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska. The US Virgin Islands also have a high infection rate.

The additional 13 states are considered to have what the CDC considers to be a substantial spread of the virus. They are Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, New York and New Jersey. Puerto Rico also has a significant proportion of coronavirus infections.

“This puts a lot of strain on me. Eighteen months after this pandemic, people are not only tired but also frustrated. There are mental health problems in this country and many in this country. Illness and death continue, “Wolenksy said.

“In all that context, I know that masking will be part of the lives of those who have already been vaccinated, which is not welcome news.”

Michigan’s current COVID-19 trends are among the highest in the country. Transmission rates are considered “moderate” by the CDC, but recent data show that, as in all other states, the situation is heading in the wrong direction again. According to the New York Times Coronavirus Tracker..

Hotspots and epidemics of cases nationwide are caused by delta mutants, which are considered to be the most contagious strains of virus to date. According to the CDC, this is currently the most predominant form in the United States.

Michigan was attacked by the B.1.1.7 variant (now known as the alpha variant) in the spring and was confirmed in the United Kingdom. This strain is considered to be 50% more infectious than other previous virus strains and has surged throughout the state, with hospitalization and death in some cases.