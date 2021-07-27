COVID-19 hospitalization surges in Worcester – CBS Boston





WORCESTER (CBS) – There is no summer calm in the UMass Memorial Hospital. In fact, it has a nasty uptrend. In the past few weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations at four hospitals in the UMass Memorial System have skyrocketed from 3-4 on July 4th to 32 on July 27th. “It looks like there’s a surge,” said Dr. Michael Hirsch, Worcester’s medical director. read more: The CDC recommends face masks indoors for fully vaccinated Americans in “substantial or high” COVID-infected areas. Dr. Richard Ellison, a UMass Memorial Infectious Diseases doctor, states that most of the inpatients are unvaccinated people in their 50s and 60s. Although cases have been tested for delta mutants, the data suggest that approximately 80% of COVID-19 cases in Worcester County are caused by highly contagious mutants. “Most patients stay on the normal floor, but we see a significant 30-40 percent of those in need of ICU care,” says Ellison. In Worcester, about 60 percent of the vaccinated population consumes jabs. “We ran into a wall. There is this solid 30 percent group who doesn’t want to be vaccinated or is waiting for vaccination for some reason,” says Hirsh. read more: I-Team Action Requests Help Women with Disabilities Regain Parking for Persons with Disabilities As such, Dr. Hirsch states that wearing indoor masks for everyone has potential for Worcester’s future. CDC currently recommends indoor masks COVID-19 Wear in areas with high or substantial infection rates. “The only way to strengthen our protection is to return to all masks that are unfair to vaccinated people,” Hirsch said. “We don’t think we’re in that high transmission area. It’s currently rated as medium.” The CDC will also be on Tuesday, All K-12 students wear masks At school, regardless of vaccination status. Hirsch agrees that the policy is sound. “We are only vaccinated for 30% of children aged 12 to 16 and not for elementary school children who are not feasible to return to school without a mask,” he says. I did. Some parents say they aren’t interested in getting things back to their previous state. Other news: Police warn of “dent repair fraud” after a man in a van approaches a woman at Burlington Mall “I think teachers and the elderly have the opportunity to get vaccinated, so I think we can remove the masks of healthy children,” said parent Katrina Lawton.

