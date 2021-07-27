Five socal. County Affected by New Maskman Date-Cerritos Community News





July 27, 2021 Los Angeles (KABC) — In areas with high COVID-19 incidence, new CDC guidelines recommending wearing masks indoors may affect most of Southern California, regardless of vaccination status. .. The CDC states that the new guidelines should be applied to areas experiencing “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 infections. In Southern California, the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego are all Currently listed by the CDC As having a “high” transmission rate. Other Southern California counties (San Bernardino, Kang, Imperial, Ventura, Santa Barbara) are listed just one step down with “substantial” infections. Los Angeles County has already made changes prior to the CDC update. Earlier this month, the county enforced its obligation to wear masks in public indoors, citing a spike incident resulting from the epidemic of a highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Earlier this month, Ventura County “strongly recommended” a similar rule, requiring all community members to wear masks indoors with other members of the general population, regardless of vaccination status. A spokesperson for San Bernardino County said the county has no plans to enact new regional health orders at this time. A spokesman for the Riverside County Health Department said the county is considering new guidelines and is waiting for further recommendations from state authorities. ABC7 has also contacted Orange County and is waiting for a reply. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the change on Tuesday, stating that the delta mutant “behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that causes COVID-19.” She called the rapid spread of COVID variants “worrisome” and said the action “needs to update our recommendations.” Wearing a mask remains an indoor requirement throughout California for unvaccinated people. However, enforcement of the requirements was primarily based on the honor system, and it was uncertain whether unvaccinated residents were in compliance with the rules. City News Service contributed to this report. like this: Like Now loading… comment comment powered by Facebook comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.loscerritosnews.net/2021/07/27/five-so-cal-counties-affected-by-new-mask-mandate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos