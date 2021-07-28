Healthcare workers fight Spike in COVID-19 hospitalization – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

When the COVID-19 vaccine was first available, Dr. Barbara Chapman said there was hope in the medical community after months at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Chapman, that hope has turned into a familiar overwhelming feeling after a recent surge in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization in the clinic for several months. Chapman is a family nurse serving McKinney and the United States District Court for the East of Texas. Their clinic in McKinney can refer symptomatological patients to the hospital if needed.

“We wanted to get over this, and we saw the end, so it’s disappointing to see this resurrection,” Chapman said on Tuesday. “The mental health element of this really affects nurses across the country, especially my colleagues here in the Dallas area.”

The Dallas / Fort Worth Hospital Council reported another increase in inpatient COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 1,267 fighting the virus from hospitals in Trauma Service Area E. According to the council, there were 1,233 COVID-19 patients on Monday.

According to Council Chair Stephen Love, there were 328 hospitalizations in the area on June 27, a month ago.

“this [1,267] It is equivalent to 8.93% of bed capacity and 24.17% of adult ICU patients. This means that about a quarter of adult ICU patients are infected with COVID-19, “Love wrote in an email.

In a conversation with NBC5 on Tuesday, Chapman emphasized that nurses and other healthcare professionals need help to survive this latest surge.

“Initially, we didn’t have a physical PPE, a PPE. Now that we’ve solved it, we don’t have the mental PPE we need. We need a mental health PPE,” she said. “We felt at least on top of that, but now the emotional sacrifice it brings to us, and the emotional sacrifice to unvaccinated people … vaccines for some reason. People who don’t want to get vaccinated, it’s difficult. “

Currently, Tarrant County has the highest number of inpatients in TSA E, with 457 and Dallas 376. Collin County currently has 171 people, Denton County has 62 people, Hunt County has 33 people, Grayson County has 36 people, and Rockwall County has 41 people.

“The important thing to remember is, well … if the vaccine works so well, why are these hospitalizations happening? Well, most of the cases in the hospital are unvaccinated people. “So the message here is to get vaccinated, so we can stop being hospitalized with COVID,” said Vinnie Taneja, director of public health in Tarrant County, on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the positive rate in Tarrant County had reached 18%, Taneja said.

At Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, hospital officials reported that the number of cases in the hospital on Tuesday had returned to a rate not seen since February. The hospital is currently treating 13 COVID-19 patients, including 5 in the ICU.

Dr. Mark Motherd, Director of Infection Control and Prevention for Cook Children’s, emphasized the importance of awareness of delta variants and vaccination.

“Delta variants are hitting non-immunized populations like wildfires. There are some cases of immunized people, but they are less serious,” said Dr. Mazade. “Some of our children have severe dyspnea, just as adults suddenly have difficulty breathing, can’t get up and go to the toilet, and are exhausted … they can’t breathe anymore. increase.”

Mazade recently 10 Point Safety Guide for Parents and Schools, Many schools are preparing to reopen in August. Among them is a review of the latest masking decisions in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, as well as the latest on regular childhood vaccinations required for all children to enter school. It involves confirming that.

The guide also encourages all eligible children and adults to be vaccinated with COVID-19.