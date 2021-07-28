Health officials demand masks when more than 1,000 states

To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber..

We will update this story on Tuesday, July 27th with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon.

The state recommends masks indoors

The Oregon Health Organization currently recommends that everyone, including vaccinated people, wear a mask when in public indoor spaces.

In late June, Governor Kate Brown lifted almost all COVID-19-related restrictions, including an executive order approving mask requirements.

However, the state now says masking is a good idea, as cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased significantly.