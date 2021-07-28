Risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease reduced by improved air quality: study





Some of the best spirits in Alzheimer’s disease research were presented at a conference in Denver this week, sharing what they found about air quality and dementia.

Denver — A study presented in Denver at this week’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference shows that improving air quality can reduce the risk of dementia. Dr. Xinhui Wang, an assistant professor of research neurology, worked with colleagues at the University of Southern California to see how air pollutants specifically affect dementia, and more specifically, “Reducing them. What does it mean for the long-term brain? ” health. “ Wang is already widely known that particles in the air can move through the lungs and bloodstream into the body, causing neuropathological changes in the brain, causing or exacerbating Alzheimer’s disease. Said that. From 2008 to 2018, the king studied people away from the bad air. The team says that reducing small particulate matter and traffic pollution in 10 years, per 10% of the current federal standard, is associated with reducing the risk of dementia in older women in the United States by at least 14%. I found. Their study also showed a slow decline in overall cognitive function and memory when air quality improved. “These benefits occurred in women regardless of age, education level, place of residence, or with or without cardiovascular disease,” the Alzheimer’s Association reported. Researchers at other University of California in San Diego also examined adults over the age of 65 in France between 1990 and 2000. They found that reducing particulate matter reduced the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Disease Association also shared findings from researchers at the University of Washington who found a “strong association” between air pollutants and protein components in brain plaques found in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Jim Harley of the Denver branch of the Alzheimer’s Association told 9NEWS that understanding the effects of air pollution on the disease would help to understand why it has different implications for the community. “This is one of many factors that contribute to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. There are many factors, including age, diet, blood pressure, and heredity, and we now understand environmental risks,” says Herlihy. “We already know that certain populations-black Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and 50% more likely to be Hispanic. At least we know the factors that cause diabetes, high blood pressure, and high blood pressure. But we don’t know. ”We know how something like air pollution can affect it. “ The conference will be held in Denver until July 30th. You can read more about the studies presented here.. Related: These ozone reduction steps really work Related: Denver in the midst of the longest air quality alert streak since at least 2015 Related: The state withdraws plans requiring large employers to encourage alternative transportation Recommended video: All next episodes with Kyle Clark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/alzheimers-air-quality-denver-dementia/73-2c53d811-6047-49c4-b252-ac07b8de2e21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

