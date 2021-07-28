Increasing COVID-19 deaths in Missouri fills hospital morgues

Springfield Hospital announced on Tuesday that it has expanded the capacity of its morgue as the number of deaths from COVID-19 increases. Take a weekly test.

Missouri has the fourth worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the country in the past week, with 1 in 360 being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins data, the 7-day moving average of daily deaths has almost doubled in the last two weeks.

Cox Health brought in a temporary cooling system after 75 patients died this month at a hospital in Springfield and other systems hospitals in the area (19 from Friday), CEO Steve Edwards said at a news conference. rice field.

The health system also invites about 200 travel nurses and respiratory therapists, with an additional about 60 expected to arrive shortly. Still, some patients had to be transferred out of the tense southwestern Missouri region.

According to Edwards, the incubation period of the delta mutants that make up the majority of new cases is so fast that new predictions show that cases peak in the next week or two weeks, faster than originally predicted. I am. “I hope so,” he added. “We feel like we’re reaching or almost reaching capacity every day.”

State data show that COVID-19 hospitalizations surged 168% across the state from a low of 628 on May 23 to 1,684 on August 24. When sparsely vaccinated in southwestern Missouri, hospitalizations increased by 443%, reaching a pandemic high.

Mercy Springfield has added another COVID-19 unit, said Brent Hubbard, chief operating officer of the hospital. He said the number had dropped to 137, as 15 patients had died in the last four days.

“It’s hard, and one of our colleagues said it best, and said it very simply,’It’s hard, I didn’t expect this,'” he said. I remembered. “And I think we can all say that. None of us thought it would be where we are today.”

He said vaccination is the key to stopping the spread of the virus. On one of Mercy Springfield’s sites, he says, the number of people seeking vaccines is increasing from 150 to 250 every day. He urged more people to follow their lead, saying, “Don’t spare your family the broken heart we see in the hallways every day.”

As national, state, and federal data show, only 47.4% of Mizurians are vaccinated at least once, compared to 56.8%. The proportion of young residents is much lower, with 26.5% of 12-14 years and 36.5% of 15-24 years taking at least one dose.

Hubbard also urged people to wear masks, especially if they were not vaccinated, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the policies of some masking guidelines. Authorities are currently recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus delta variants are contributing to the proliferation of infections.

Hubbard admitted that the mask was uncomfortable, but “much less unpleasant than using a ventilator,” he said.

Katie Towns, head of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said authorities would recommend masking in the light of new recommendations, especially for children. But she didn’t say whether the community would go to St. Louis and St. Louis County, where Maskman Date came into effect on Monday.

“At this point, we are facing the danger of people dying and we are focusing on the fact that we need to increase immunization rates,” she said.

The city of St. Louis announced on Tuesday that approximately 6,000 workers are eligible to receive a $ 100 gift card and can take paid leave to vaccinate.

“Vaccination with COVID-19 continues to be the best way for people in St. Louis to protect their families and significantly reduce their chances of getting infected in the ICU. We encourage vaccination. We use a variety of tools in our toolbox for this, “says Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a news release.

Last week, the state launched a vaccine incentive program that included a $ 10,000 prize for 900 lottery winners. About 250,000 people have been registered so far, according to Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, employees working in Jackson County will soon need to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing, county official Frank White Jr. said.

“Science and facts show that vaccines are the absolute best way to protect ourselves and others from serious illness and death,” White said.