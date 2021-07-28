Experts consider new CDC mask guidance

CDC officials quoted new information on the ability of the Delta variant to spread to vaccinated people on Tuesday, with all teachers, staff, students and school visitors regardless of vaccination status. Recommended indoor masks.

“I’m glad that the CDC is finally doing what many people in public health want,” said Dr. Linawen, a visiting professor and emergency physician at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. Tweeted. .. “The reality of the scene is changing, and the Biden administration acknowledges that their guidance must change accordingly.”

Tuesday public health experts praised the CDC Issuance of new masking guidelines In some parts of the United States where COVID-19 is skyrocketing, even vaccinated people are advised to wear face covers indoors.

Dr. Abral Karan, an infectious disease fellow at Stanford University who previously worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said the updated guidance was not evidence that the CDC was addressing an imminent public health issue.

“For everyone who says this is a’backtrack’ [t]There is no epidemic backtrack, “Karan tweeted. “There is nothing absolute. It adapts as the virus evolves. People need to start understanding this.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Katelyn Rivers, who teaches at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security, tweeted that Tuesday’s announcement could target not only unvaccinated people, but also fully vaccinated people.

“Allowing vaxxed people to unmask may have had the side effect of everyone unmasking with or without vaxxed. Today’s mask guidance is that unvaccinated people will again be unmasked. It may also be aimed at getting masked, “Rivers tweeted.

She continued that the vaccine was “excellent in preventing serious illness” and that “precautionary principles, indifference to masks, and increased hospitalization are all likely to affect mask guidance updates.” “.

Andy Slavit, a former adviser to the Biden administration on COVID-19 compliance, has also joined.

“The risk of Delta has exacerbated the need for vaccination,” he tweeted. And the CDC and the administration continue to urge all Americans to consider vaccination. When it reaches its limit, the CDC’s attitude needs to change. And so is it. “

He continued. “If the Delta burns out rapidly (as the trends in India and the UK suggest), vaccination rates skyrocket, or something else changes, the CDC guidance will change again … this guidance. Do not confuse the fact that we are much safer than last year, and many activities-importantly, schools and other gatherings can still be done safely. “

This report used the Associated Press material.

