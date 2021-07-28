Nearly 500 COVID patients in Missouri ICU

Jefferson City, Missouri – Nearly 500 Missouri are infected with the ICU as hospitalizations for COVID increase.

by Missouri Health and Senior Services DepartmentThe state has recorded a cumulative total of 559,778 SARS-CoV-2 cases (an increase of 1,777 positive cases (PCR test only)) and a total of 9,622 deaths as of Tuesday, July 27. , 64 more than yesterday. This is a case fatality rate of 1.72%.

Please note that not all recorded cases and deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2.9 million people in Missouri have completed the vaccination process. 58.1% of all adults over the age of 18 started the process. The state has given 86,194 doses of vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric can be delayed and has not been taken into account in the last 3 days). People over the age of 65 have the highest vaccination coverage.

Only five jurisdictions: Boon County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County, and Joplin City are fully vaccinated with more than 40%.

(Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services Division)

DHSS’s Vital Records Department links state deaths and death certificates weekly to improve quality and ensure that all descendants dying from COVID-19 are reflected in the system. As a result, the state’s death toll will occasionally rise sharply. Again, that doesn’t mean there were a lot of deaths in a day. Instead, it’s a one-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS does not track potential or pending deaths from COVID. These numbers will not be added to the state’s death count until they are confirmed by the disease surveillance system by county or death certificate analysis.

The 10 days most reported cases occurred between November 7, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

The 7-day moving average for Missouri cases is 1,831. It was 1,779 yesterday. Just a month ago, the state’s moving average was 560. The average has not been so high since January 20, 2021.

Approximately 47.9% of all reported cases are for individuals under the age of 39. The state further divided the age group into smaller units. 70,479 cases were recorded in the 18-24 year old group and 47,709 cases were recorded in the 25-29 year old group.

People over the age of 80 account for about 47.3% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Missouri conducted 6,008,969 PCR tests for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and as of July 26, 16.2% of these tests were positive. According to the State Department of Health, people who have had multiple PCR tests are not counted twice.

Month / year Missouri COVID case *

(Reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 12,680 July 2021 32,762 (Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services Division)

According to the State Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, “PCR tests look for viral RNA in other areas of the nose, throat, or respiratory tract to see if it is actively infected with the virus SARS-CoV-2. It causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection. “

The Missouri COVID dashboard no longer includes non-overlapping test methods when compiling a 7-day moving average of positive tests. Currently, the state uses only the non-deduplication method recommended by the CDC. That number is calculated using the number of tests performed during that period, as many people take multiple tests. Combined in this way, Missouri’s positive rate is 14.7% as of July 24th. To ensure the accuracy of the data when calculating the moving average, health authorities have excluded the last three days.

The positive rate was 4.5% on June 1st and 10.2% on July 1st.

As of July 24, Missouri reported 1,684 COVID hospitalizations, an average of 1,645 for seven days. The bed capacity of the remaining inpatients is 18% across the state. NS State Public Health Indicators Especially on weekends, the report will be delayed by 3 days. Keep in mind that the state counts all available beds, not just the beds where medical personnel are located.

On July 6, the seven-day moving average of hospitalization was 1,013 patients, surpassing the 1,000 milestone for the first time in four months. The average of seven days of hospitalization was over 1,000 from September 16, 2020 to March 5, 2021. From November 9, 2020 to January 27, 2021, it was over 2,000.

The overall average hospitalization average for 2021 was 655 on May 29th.

Across the state, 495 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 16%.

If you have additional questions about coronavirusThe Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

Current July 27The CDC identified 34,548,847 cases of COVID-19 and 609,012 deaths in all 50 states and nine US-related districts, jurisdictions, and related regions, with a national case fatality rate of 1.76%.

How are COVID deaths compared to influenza and other illnesses such as the 1918 and 2009 H1N1 pandemics? Frequently asked questions.

by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data for the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States, show an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths. This means that the case fatality rate is 0.09 percent. The lethality rates for the previous season are: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish flu,” Estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans Claim 675,000 lives As a result; case fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish flu claimed more young people than would normally be expected from other flus.

Since January 2009, another H1N1 virus known as “swine flu” has spread worldwide and was first detected in the United States in April of that year. NS CDC identified An estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths. Case fatality rate of 0.021%.

For more information and updates on COVID obligations, data, and vaccines click here..