Oregon recommends masks because the state outnumbers 1,000 coronavirus infections daily.

Oregon’s sparse position against coronavirus He was further bullied on Tuesday as the state reported the highest daily number of cases in at least three months and the daily surge in hospitalized people was 25%. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Encourage state authorities to recommend universal masking in indoor public spaces.

The Oregon Department of Health has reported 1,032 new confirmed cases. This is a daily total that is approximately equal to the number of cases per week starting in July.

Meanwhile, state officials reported that 259 people with COVID-19 were actively hospitalized. This is an increase of 52 people since Monday, the largest daily surge since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, state epidemiologist and state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “The estimated confirmed cases reported today and the surge in hospitalizations in Oregon calm the pandemic is not over. Reminds me. “

Significant increases in coronavirus pandemic indicators have shown how immunization rates in Oregon have leveled off, and the rapid rate of highly contagious delta variants that currently account for the majority of infections in the United States. It reflects the spread.

Correspondingly, the Oregon Department of Health on Tuesday recommended that all Oregon residents wear masks when in public indoor locations throughout the state, regardless of vaccination status. This announcement follows the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for masks in areas with high case rates. This includes 25 of 36 counties in Oregon.

However, since the state lifted the restrictions on June 30, authorities have not outlined plans for state-wide obligations, saying they plan to leave containment measures to the county. Governor Kate Brown’s office repeated that approach, saying it should focus on reaching people who haven’t taken shots yet.

“Masks are one way to stop the spread of COVID-19, but to completely defeat COVID-19, you need to contact unvaccinated Oregons to answer your questions, at least first. “Taking,” spokesman Charles Boyle said in an email.

The number of vaccinations is stagnant and the daily dose is less than 5,000.

Maskmandate is a divisive subject, and some public health officials and academic experts are hesitant to say exactly what the state should do. Experts say that masks have successfully suppressed spread in the past, but the delta variant is believed to be about twice as infectious as the original coronavirus, reimplementing the mask requirements. There are only a handful of counties across the country.

Dr. Peter Graven of Oregon Health & Science University, who announced a pandemic model of Oregon, Includes last week predicting hospitalizations reaching about 335 in SeptemberThe Oregonian said he could start masking as the number of cases increased, even if he was not obliged to do so. He said the number of vaccinations could increase.

Epidemiologists at the University of Washington said they couldn’t understand why Oregon hasn’t yet mandated masks indoors, citing the state’s track record of taking effective steps to curb the COVID-19 epidemic. ..

“They did the right thing in the past,” said Ali Mokudad. “Why are you waiting now?”

The hospitalization model that Mokudad previously compiled Oregon may not reach occupied beds from COVID-19 to 259 until September 10th, Place the state more than a month before its prediction.

A professor at the University of California’s School of Public Health is wary of a surge in hospitalizations in Oregon, saying the state should clearly require masks.

“Autumn has come early because of the Delta variant,” he said. Andrew NeumerHas been studying pandemics for over 20 years. “I think it’s wise to mask again, no matter how sliced.”

So far, none of Oregon’s 36 counties require masks, but Multnomah County defeated the state on Monday by recommending indoor face coverings.

Regarding whether Oregon’s largest county requires masks, health director Jessica Guernsey said there is no single indicator that her department is considering. In particular, she is tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations and overall hospitalizations, and wants to make sure that the economic impact of business closures and capacity restrictions is taken into account.

“We use mandate sticks very lightly and carefully,” Guernsey said.

Still, “these things are always at the table because this is a pandemic we’ve never seen before,” Guernsey said, if cases and hospitalizations increased “exponentially” in the county. Added that he would reconsider that approach.

Guernsey said he didn’t want the county’s risk-based restriction system, but the state believes that all Oregons should be encouraged to wear masks indoors.

Dr. Bob Danenhoffer, Chief Health Officer of Douglas County, said the county was in a difficult position because it did not have the same enforcement mechanism that the state did. He said the county does not have a bar or restaurant license, nor does it have an institution specializing in workplace inspections.

“I think we’ll have a tough time in the next few weeks,” said Danenhoffer.

Fedor Emelianenko

