How Relaxing COVID-19 Limits Can Pave the Way for Vaccine Resistance-ScienceDaily

Relaxing Covid-19 restrictions could pave the way for mutations in new vaccine-resistant viruses, according to researchers at the University of East Anglia and the Earl Ham Institute.

A new article published today warns against prematurely relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.

It explains how we are in an “arms race” with the virus, and how increasing cases can provide an opportunity for the virus to evolve into more contagious variants. ..

Researchers fear that the new mutants may be more toxic, vaccine-resistant, and more dangerous to vulnerable groups such as children and transplant patients.

Lead author and editor-in-chief toxicityKevin Tyler, a professor at Norwich Medical College at UEA, said: “For the past 17 months, the restrictions imposed to stop the pandemic epidemic have severely damaged economics, education and mental health.

“Vaccines weaken the link between infection and mortality, but should not be used as an argument to justify significant policy changes in countries experiencing an exponential increase in the number of infections.

“This is because most of the world’s population has not yet been vaccinated, and even in countries with efficient vaccination programs, a significant proportion of society, especially children, remains unprotected. ..

“Relaxing restrictions promotes infection and expands the viral population, which increases the potential for adaptive evolution and increases the risk of developing vaccine-resistant strains through a process known as antigenic drift.

“Simply put, limiting the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible limits the rate of new variants and thus limits future deaths.

“Continuous SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as alpha and delta variants, have replaced each other since their outbreak.

“Slowing the emergence of new variants requires quick and decisive action, reducing the number of infected people, including vaccinated children, and combining them with other public health policies.

“In most cases, children are not vaccinated against Covid-19 because the risk of getting a serious illness is very low. Children need to be vaccinated to control the emergence of new variants.

“In other words, the policy of relaxing restrictions while the child is not vaccinated risks misselecting more problematic and toxic mutants in the vulnerable group, which are susceptible to infection of the child.

“Children are the only unvaccinated group, so they can be particularly at risk. However, there is no guarantee that the virus will not evolve its ability to infect children. Data show new variants. Shows that is found relatively often in the younger age group.

“Other social measures can only be mitigated if the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated or immunized from the infection.

Professor Cock Van Oosterhout, co-lead author and evolutionary biologist at UEA’s Faculty of Environmental Sciences, said:

“On the human side, the arms race is fighting vaccines, new technologies such as the NHS Covid-19 app, and our behavior change, but the virus counterattacks by adapting and evolving.

“If we can’t significantly reduce the virus population, we’re unlikely to move forward in this arms race.

“But given that the infection rate was about the same as it was in the first wave, the virus is almost’equal’.

And, like many other co-evolutionary arms races, there is no winner.

“This is what evolutionary biologists mean when we say that coevolution is a” zero-sum game. ” But what you can’t do is suddenly fail to be vigilant during the arms race. It’s a true advantage. So we need to continue what we have been doing for the last 18 months, especially in countries where the number of infected people is increasing.

“Leaving public health measures to individual responsibility is the laissez-faire approach that many governments are currently taking towards Covid-19 management.

“Continuous and mandatory public health policies, including keeping social distances and forcing face masks in crowded indoor spaces such as stores and public transport while the virus is exponentially transmitted. Is required.

“Our current vaccination program alone cannot end the pandemic, and scientific evidence suggests that only when the R number is less than 1 can we safely begin to relax social restrictions. “I will,” he added.

Professor Neilhall, co-author and director of the Earlham Institute (EI), said: “As long as there are many unvaccinated people around the world, we are all at risk.

“The higher the number of cases of Covid-19, the more likely it is that the virus will evolve, become more virulent, more contagious, and avoid vaccines. Continue public health measures to infect. It’s important to reduce the rate. Attention-Ignoring global health policies that have been proven to reduce infections, the virus adapts even more.

“When weighing the benefits and risks of immunizing young people, we also need to consider the impact on the wider community. Current approaches to protecting young people allow infection to reach herd immunity. This approach continues every day. It predominates the virus, prolongs this pandemic, and increases the burden on the medical system and the economy. “

“COVID-19 Adaptive Evolution During a Pandemic-Effects of New SARS-CoV-2 Mutants on Public Health Policy” published in the journal toxicity July 27, 2021.

This article was co-led by UEA researchers with colleagues at the Earlham Institute’s Norwich Research Park, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of California, Davis, the University of Minnesota at Twin Cities, and the University of King Abdulaziz (Jeddah). Saudi Arabia.