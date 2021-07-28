The CDC advises vaccinated people in high-incidence areas to wear masks

Due to the rapid spread of delta variants and low vaccination rates in many areas, the CDC encourages vaccinated people to return to wearing masks.

Many parts of the country, especially parts of the south and west, have significant or high transmission.

People who have been completely vaccinated with the virus have a very low risk of serious illness, hospitalization, or death. But they can spread the disease to others.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on wearing masks. Authorities currently recommend wearing masks indoors if fully vaccinated people are in areas with substantial or high community infections of the coronavirus.

This helps prevent the spread of highly contagious delta variants of the coronavirus and protects others, the CDC director said. Dr. Rochelle Walensky During a media briefing on Tuesday.

Many parts of the country, especially parts of the south and west, have significant or high transmission. NS CDC data tracker It shows the community infection level in each county.

The CDC also recommends wearing masks indoors in all schools, from kindergarten to high school, including teachers, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved in the United States for people over the age of 12, and young children are not protected from the virus.

“Children need to return to full-time face-to-face learning in the fall,” Warensky said, with appropriate preventive strategies in place, such as masking, physical distance, and improved ventilation.

She added that the CDC’s recommendations for unvaccinated people remain the same. They should be vaccinated as soon as possible and continue masking indoors until fully vaccinated.

“This is not a light decision made by the CDC. It weighs heavily on me,” Warensky said. “I know that during the 18 months of this pandemic, people are not only tired but also frustrated.”

But she said the updated guidance is based on new science about the coronavirus.

“Information about delta variants from some states and other countries can, in rare cases, be transmitted to vaccinated people infected with delta variants after vaccination and spread the virus to others. It shows that there is, “Walensky said.

People who have been completely vaccinated with the virus have a very low risk of serious illness, hospitalization, or death.

However, as it is called a rare breakthrough infection, vaccinated people can infect others, including unvaccinated and immunocompromised people.

However, the CDC says, “Vaccinated individuals continue to represent very small doses of infections that occur throughout the country,” Warensky said.