Health
COVID-19 Spike in Tuolumne County has 30 new cases following Tuesday | News
Tuolumne County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This was the highest in the day, with 37 counties on February 22nd.
The new case involved two prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center near Jamestown, with unvaccinated people except for one of the 28 out-of-prison infections.
Two unvaccinated patients reported as new non-inmate cases on Tuesday were hospitalized, bringing the total number of active hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 to a maximum of six.
There were also four additional cases of reinfection. This means people who have previously caught the coronavirus and have recently re-positive. The two were SCC prisoners.
“I want to remind the public of the importance of vaccination, even if they have been infected with COVID before,” the county public health service said on Tuesday.
The agency said it was investigating two cases of possible reinfection on Tuesday.
In an interview on Tuesday, Dr. Eric Sergienko said that minors who were temporarily hospitalized before returning home on the weekends were under the age of 12 and were not eligible for the vaccines currently available.
“If it’s your child or grandchild, it has a significant impact on you,” he said. “And to find out if you surrounded the person with vaccinated people, you could have prevented it.”
Children under the age of 18 accounted for the most cases in the county on Tuesday, with four girls and seven boys positive, but it is unknown how many children under the age of 12.
Twenty-eight new cases other than SCC include three women aged 18-29, one woman and five men in their thirties, three women and three men in their forties, one woman in their sixties, and one in their 70s. Men were also included.
Sergienko pointed out last week that the county is ahead of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by encouraging everyone to wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status. did.
The latest guidance released by the CDC on Tuesday recommends the same for people in areas where the risk of catching COVID-19 is considered to be quite high, and both Chuolam and Calaveras counties fall into that category. increase.
The county already issued the same recommendations last week, but Sergienko said that the CDC’s official update of guidance at the national level shows how many more cases the more contagious delta mutants of the virus are causing. Said to show.
“That’s the rapid spread of Delta variants across the country,” he said.
The average daily case rate for the past two weeks in Tuolumne County was 19.5 on Tuesday, up from 0.5 when California canceled most of the remaining COVID-related restrictions on June 15.
There were also 91 active cases in the county on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Calaveras County received four new cases and two hospitalizations on Tuesday. Tuolumne County has conducted more tests in recent weeks, with nine active cases.
“The number of people being tested is increasing, which is good but bad, which means that infections can increase,” Sergienko said of the Tuolumne County test rate. Stated.
However, both counties are struggling to convince enough people to be vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, approximately 43% of Tuolumne County’s total population and 39% of Calaveras County were fully vaccinated, according to CDC data, under the age of 12 who are not currently vaccinated. Includes children.
The goal is to have at least 70% of the population fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, about 52.4% of the state’s total population and 49% of the country were fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
“In areas where current vaccination rates are low, there is a particular urgent need to raise vaccination rates,” the CDC said on Tuesday. “Unvaccinated people account for the majority of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as possible if symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care provider.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Avenue — Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 7pm.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.uniondemocrat.com/news/article_b466e8da-ef44-11eb-a740-27f0687a8667.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]