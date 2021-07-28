Colorado encourages COVID vaccine as CDC changes mask guidance – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – Colorado leaders and health professionals responded to new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, masking fully vaccinated people in public indoor environments in high or high COVID-19 infections. It was recommended to wear. Although some counties in the state currently have cases at these levels, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that new guidelines are still under consideration. Dr. James Nade, Director of Infection Prevention at Aurora Medical Center, said: “I think it’s appropriate to intervene early, not later.” CDPHE explained that the vaccine remains the best form of protection against COVID-19 and is easily accessible to residents throughout the state. The CDC further stated that fully vaccinated people may want to wear masks regardless of the level of infection if they are immunocompromised or at high risk of serious illness. The guidance also applied to people who might live with someone who is facing the same situation. “Our goal is to save their lives and our responsibilities, and the responsibility of the public health authorities is to continue to provide up-to-date guidance if justified by an evolving virus,” White House said. Press Secretary Jen Saki is a mask. read more: Some Jeffco parents have petitioned the school district to require masks for the CDC The CDC explained that new evidence for delta variants, including the ability of fully vaccinated people to spread disease mutations, has informed new guidance. Governor Jared Polis argued that increasing immunization rates in the state was the best way to protect all coronadans from the virus. “Vaccines are where we need to go, where we are,” he said. Additional recommendations published by the CDC include testing 3-5 days after known exposure to persons who may have COVID-19 for fully vaccinated people. Was there. These individuals should wear a mask in a public indoor environment for 14 days or until the test result is negative. “The vaccine is very effective, not enough people are taking it, and the mutants have proven to be challenging,” Neid added. Other news: County CDC COVID Tracker The CDC said masking should be indoors universal for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccine status.

