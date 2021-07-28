COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Provincetown.Salem authorities report “troublesome trends”





Provincial Town’s coronavirus cluster, which has surged since July 4, was confirmed to be 765 as of Tuesday, as Salem officials reported a “troublesome trend” of increasing cases in another popular Massachusetts destination community. The town manager said it had expanded to more cases. Despite the surge in incidents, provincetown officials are showing signs of progress in efforts to contain the outbreak, according to a statement posted on Facebook by town manager Alex Morse. New data reported on Tuesday show an increase in 335 new cases since Morse Last reported the number of cases in the town on Saturday, When marked with 430 confirmed cases.State officials Confirmed on friday A more contagious delta variant of the virus was found in infected people in Provincetown.

In a statement, Morse said the three hospitalizations were associated with the cluster. No deaths have been reported, he said. Morse said the data were not cumulative and did not represent the number of people with active coronavirus cases or the number of people currently hospitalized. “For example, of the 199 cases identified among the residents of Provincetown since 1 July, in line with the Public Health Service’s guidance on timeframes and quarantine related to the incubation and infection periods of the virus, 7 As of the 26th of March, half had been released from quarantine, “said in a statement. The town has adopted a new indoor mask man date During an emergency meeting on Sunday Between selection committees, town health committees, and Barnstable County authorities. Morse said there was evidence that the town was making progress to contain the cluster, showing that the percentage of positive tests had dropped from 15 percent earlier this month to 7.9 percent as of Monday. Provincetown officials continue to fight to delay the virus during the busy tourist season, and other communities have reported a alarming rise in the incident. On Monday, Salem officials reported a “troublesome trend” in the increase in COVID-19 cases, about half of which were detected in vaccinated people, according to the city’s health commission. According to a message posted on the city’s Facebook page on Monday, the state public health service has notified Salem authorities that 34 new cases have been detected in the last 26 days. “This number of cases may not seem to be a concern, but as the infection rate rises, especially with the increase in delta variants, which account for 83% of new infections in the United States, the Health Commission has done this. We see this as a nasty trend, “says the message. Approximately 60 percent of eligible Salem residents are fully vaccinated, the Health Commission said. You can access Nick Stoico at the following URL: [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/07/27/metro/covid-19-cases-continue-climbing-provincetown-salem-officials-report-troubling-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos