What is viral hepatitis?Know the symptoms, types, and treatment options





World Hepatitis Day 2021: Hepatitis is a highly contagious liver infection highlight World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28th every year

The theme for 2021 is “I can’t wait for hepatitis”

There are five types of hepatitis that can affect an individual The liver is one of the most important organs of our body and plays a major role in the digestive process. Damage to the liver ultimately affects overall body function. Hepatitis is a highly contagious liver infection that causes inflammation of the liver, causing tissues to respond to irritation and damage, commonly causing swelling and pain. It is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-communicable pathogens and causes a variety of health problems. Some of them are deadly. There are many causes of hepatitis, the main cause of which is viral hepatitis. Viral hepatitis is caused by the virus and can be either acute or chronic. World Hepatitis Day 2021: Know All About Hepatitis Types of viral hepatitis There are five viruses that can cause viral hepatitis. These include: Hepatitis A and hepatitis E-This type of hepatitis is common and spreads with the consumption of contaminated food and water. It does not cause any form of chronic infection and is usually free of complications. Therefore, a person can generally recover from this virus within a few months. However, in rare cases, the virus can be fatal, causing liver failure and requiring liver transplant surgery. Hepatitis B- This type of hepatitis usually leads to chronic infections. However, you can carry the virus without feeling sick and spread it. Therefore, it is advisable to get vaccinated to prevent it. It spreads through contaminated needles, contaminated blood transfusions, tattoos, dangerous sex, and sharing of toothbrushes and razors. Hepatitis C- It is one of the most common causes of liver disease and is asymptomatic. In addition, it can lead to chronic infections, and vaccines to prevent this virus have not yet been developed. The mode of spread is similar to hepatitis B. Hepatitis D- This type of hepatitis only affects people who are already infected with the hepatitis B virus. Therefore, vaccination against hepatitis B can also help prevent this type of prevention. Read again: World Hepatitis Day 2021: Hepatitis B requires immediate attention, experts tell why Warning display The color of urine is dark

Stomach pain

jaundice

Low-grade fever

Decreased appetite

Malaise

I feel sick

Joint pain

Light or clay-colored stool Hepatitis Day 2021: Abdominal pain, malaise, loss of appetite are some warning signs of hepatitis

Photo courtesy of iStock process There is no cure for hepatitis A or E, but it is usually self-relieving. Hepatitis B and C can be cured by medication. Apart from maintaining hygiene and disinfection, you should see a doctor if you have symptoms of viral hepatitis for better management. Ignoring the symptoms can make the condition worse. Read again: World Hepatitis Day: Follow these preventive steps to protect your liver Effects of viral hepatitis Liver cancer

Destruction of liver tissue

Weaken the immune system

Liver failure

Death in certain acute cases Prevention Get vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B

Use protection during sexual intercourse

Avoid sharing needles

Maintain good hygiene

Wash your hands with soap on a regular basis

Avoid using infected items

Be careful when applying ink or puncturing

Avoid sharing water or liquids Wash your hands regularly to prevent the spread of viral hepatitis

Photo courtesy of iStock Read again: World Hepatitis Day: Understanding Hepatitis A, B, C Correlation with COVID-19 Although the recovery rate from the virus is gradually increasing, Covid-19 is creating a new variant that is spreading rapidly. Based on recent CDC studies, Covid has been shown to be able to cause viral hepatitis while eliciting an dysregulated innate immune response. Therefore, it is very important to take precautions to avoid the risk of viral hepatitis. Certain precautions can reduce the risk of this infection, even while working in a hospital, nursing home, dormitory, day care center, or clinic. (Dr Neeraj Saraf is Dean of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences at Medanta) Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.

