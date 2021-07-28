World Hepatitis Day: Understanding ABC of the Various Viruses That Cause Disease





Viral hepatitis refers to liver damage caused by a viral infection. The viruses that are very different from each other and cause hepatitis are labeled A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated food and water, and hepatitis B and C viruses are spread by contact with infected blood. .. In addition, hepatitis B can be sexually transmitted or transmitted from the mother to the child. Every year, World Hepatitis Day is held on July 28th to commemorate the birth of Baruch Brunberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus. This year’s theme is “Hepcantwait,” which means that people with hepatitis cannot wait for tests, treatment, and ongoing treatment. Pandemic You should not go out of focus from the illness that kills people every 6 seconds. “Hepatitis A and E usually cause acute or short-lived hepatitis (<6 weeks). Here, the body repels the infection and the liver fully recovers. Hepatitis B, hepatitis C and The virus can cause chronic or long-term viral hepatitis, which remains in the liver and is gradually damaged over the years, "said Dr. Vivek Shetty, gastrointestinal surgery consultant at Jaslock Hospital. Says. Acute hepatitis is initially characterized by a flu-like illness with symptoms such as malaise, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and body aches. After a few weeks, jaundice, dark urine, and abdominal pain and discomfort caused by painful hepatomegaly continue. At this time, liver function tests (LFT) are abnormal and blood tests can identify the viral infection. “Patients with chronic hepatitis may be asymptomatic for several years, but liver damage is ongoing. With extensive liver damage followed by cirrhosis (cirrhosis), patients have jaundice and accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. Hepatitis causes symptoms of liver failure, such as bruising and bleeding. Liver failure can also lead to life such as gastrointestinal bleeding, hepatic encephalopathy (increased blood ammonia causes brain dysfunction), and kidney damage. Can cause threatening complications. Cirrhosis also made individuals more susceptible to liver disease. cancer“Dr. Shetty said indianexpress.com.. Vaccines are effective in preventing hepatitis A, B and D. For those who are already infected, there are effective drugs for treating hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections. Liver transplantation is the only hope of survival if there is already serious damage. Vaccines are effective in preventing hepatitis A, B and D. (Photo: Getty Images / Sinkstock) With liver disease COVID-19 Some patients admitted with Covid-19 show abnormal liver function tests that indicate that the infection may have temporarily damaged the liver. Because older people and people with existing illnesses are at increased risk of developing complications, people with liver disease are also more likely to develop serious illnesses from Covid-19. “Vaccination of patients with liver disease with Covid-19 does not show any specific side effects. All Liver Disease Associations strongly recommend that patients with liver disease be vaccinated with Covid-19. Continue the following precautions after vaccination: Avoid crowds“Practicing hand hygiene and wearing a mask is the best way to keep yourself safe,” said the expert.

..

