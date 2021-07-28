Sunscreen shines





Unlike most of us who catch up, CrystalUng Sunscreen Since I was a junior high school student, I added a drugstore moisturizer using SPF to my daily skin care routine. Over the last few years, sunscreen dedication has escalated as Eun, a 34-year-old jewelry designer in Los Angeles, has adopted a multi-layered SPF routine that dermatologists are proud of. “I wanted a way to refresh my sunscreen all day, so I decided to try different formats other than cream,” said Eun, who put SPF powder and facial spray in his wallet and allowed him to reapply all day. rice field. .. She has many new options. Once a sleepy category that most consumers considered retrofitted, SPF has become a daily necessity in beauty essences, mists, powders and even hairsprays. Prestige brands like Supergoop and Coola are starting to move in drugstore aisles like Neutrogena and Aveeno in a rethinked format that takes advantage of more sophisticated packaging and a greater obsession with multi-step skin care. “We’ve always focused on creating SPF products that people really want to wear every day. The only way to achieve this was to break the typical sunscreen mold,” Supergoop said. Holly Thaggard, the founder of. “We also want to help people protect more sun-sensitive areas like the scalp, and it requires a special format.”

Dermatologists are working to find new ways to convert consumers to SPF, but some dermatologists are afraid that new products are being applied incorrectly. Dr. Neira Nathan, a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said: “Cosmetics and serum-only sunscreens usually don’t cut because you need to apply far more products than you think to put SPF on the label.” Here’s a guide to trying out these new products without sacrificing skin health. Use the drop with caution. Of all the new sunscreen formats, sunscreen drops are most loved by skin care enthusiasts, thanks to their position as a multitasker, which is said to fight pollution, relieve redness and moisturize the skin. There may be.Made by a brand like How nice When Dr. Barbara SturmThe lightweight, serum-like texture is suitable not only for oily skin consumers who dislike the feel of thick creams, but also for dark skin tones who want to avoid the whitish look of many traditional sunscreens. attractive. It is also one of the most risky new products thanks to the dropper format, which can reduce UV coverage more than necessary and is similar to serum that consumers are taught to use in small doses. .. “The use of these products is often very vague and” a few drops “do not give the SPF that needs to be properly protected,” said Dr. Annie Gonzalez, a Miami dermatologist. .. In addition, according to Dr. Gonzales, many consumers play “chemists” in these formats, with other ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids and retinol that can dilute the formulation and in some cases make it unstable. Mix. It is recommended to perform a complete product routine by a dermatologist before use and use Drop as a great add-on rather than the main SPF event.

Make powder and mist the last act. Powder and mist sunscreen has its place. “Powder seems to help clean my makeup and make it harder to sweat in the summer without choking my pores,” said a spokeswoman for New York, who has tried multiple powder sunscreens and is now partial. Executive, Marcella Peraes said Ilia Moon Dance Radiant Translucent Powder.. Although the Food and Drug Administration has not yet classified the powder as GRASE, or “generally recognized as safe and effective,” dermatologists generally say that the powder is harmless and has a broader SPF. We believe it is an ingredient that can be useful in your routine. This means that it is recommended to use powder or mist only after moisturizing with a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and reapply throughout the day to double, matte or refresh the skin. Dr. Panta Ruhani Schaffer, a New York dermatologist, said: However, keep in mind that reapplying powder or mist every two hours (as in the SPF recommendations) is not the same as reapplying traditional sunscreen. When spending a lot of days outside, it’s best not to apply makeup so that you can easily reapply sunscreen on your face. Watch your head. Do you really need another sunscreen for your scalp?Not always, but some form of SPF or UPF hat A dermatologist recommends it, especially if your skin is clean or outside. The scalp is also one of the most vulnerable areas of skin cancer, and delayed diagnosis is common. “The sun hits the top of the head more directly than the rest of the body, so it’s becoming more and more important to protect the sun as we get older and thinner,” said Dr. Nathan.

A wide range of sunscreens with SPF 30 and above is fine, but mists, powder sprays and sticks specially made for hair are more attractive due to their non-greasy formula. The key to any of these options is reapply, especially if you are underwater. Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Must meet the criteria for The Job and be reapplied every 80 minutes. NS Super Goop Poof Parts Powder Suitable for dry hair days. Overall, it’s safest to take a layered approach to SPF rather than relying solely on new formats. As Dr. Schaffer said, “I love the ease of applying new formulas, but these drops, sprays and powders need to be part of a larger sunscreen game plan.”

