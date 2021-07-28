New Covid variants may see kids being jabbed, UEA experts warn





Children may need to be vaccinated to stop the emergence of more dangerous new vaccine-resistant Covid mutations, Norwich experts warn. Researchers at the University of East Anglia and the Earl Ham Institute say that an “arms race” with the virus means that an increase in cases may provide an opportunity to evolve the virus into more infectious variants. rice field. In an article in the medical journal Virulence, researchers fear that new mutants may be more toxic, vaccine-resistant, and more dangerous to vulnerable groups such as children and transplant patients. It states that it is.









Researcher at the Earlham Institute, part of the Norwich Research Park.

-Credit: Anthony Cullen Professor Kevin Tyler, lead author of the University of East Anglia at Norwich Medical School, said: Number of infections. “This is because most of the world’s population has not yet been vaccinated, and even in countries with efficient vaccination programs, a significant proportion of society, especially children, remains unprotected. . “ You may also want to see: The researchers said relaxing the restrictions would promote infection and increase the risk of developing vaccine-resistant strains. Outlook Vaccination of children has proven to be controversial But to slow the emergence of new variants, Professor Tyler said the number of infected people, including children, needs to be reduced through vaccination in combination with other public health policies. “In most cases, children are not vaccinated against Covid-19 because their risk of becoming seriously ill is so low,” he said. “But new strains can evolve as children become more contagious, and children may need to be vaccinated to control the emergence of new variants.”









Aerial view of Norridge Research Park

-Credit: UEA He added that children could be particularly at risk because they are the only unvaccinated group. Professor Neil Hall, co-author and director of the Earlham Institute, said: “As long as there are many unvaccinated people around the world, we are all at risk. “When weighing the benefits and risks of immunizing young people, we also need to consider the impact on the wider community.









Professor Neil Hall, director of the Earl Ham Institute, one of the facilities of Norwich Research Park.

-Credit: Archant “The current approach to protecting young people seems to be reaching herd immunity through infection. “Every day that approach continues, we dominate the virus and prolong this pandemic-increasing the burden on the healthcare system and the economy.”

