I can’t wait for hepatitis: get vaccinated today | Health

World Hepatitis Day (WHD), held annually on July 28, brings the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of viral hepatitis and influence true change.

This day is held under the theme of “I can’t wait for hepatitis.”

Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. The liver is an important organ that processes nutrients, filters blood, and fights infections. Inflammation or damage to the liver can affect its function. High alcohol intake, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis.

However, hepatitis is often caused by viruses. The most common types of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). HAV is found in the stool and blood of infected people. Hepatitis A is highly contagious. This spreads when someone unknowingly ingests the virus, even in trace amounts, through close personal contact with the infected person or eating contaminated food or drink.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can last up to 2 months and include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, and jaundice. Most people with hepatitis A do not have a long-lasting illness.

Hepatitis B is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Hepatitis B spreads when the blood, semen, or other body fluids of a person infected with the virus enter the body of an uninfected person. This can happen through sexual contact. Share needles, syringes, or other lethal injection devices. Or from mother to baby at birth.

Not all newly infected people with HBV have symptoms, but they may include fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, nausea, and jaundice. For many, hepatitis B is a short-term illness. For others, it can lead to long-term chronic infections, which can lead to serious and even life-threatening health problems such as cirrhosis and liver cancer. The risk of chronic infection is related to the age at the time of infection.

Approximately 90% of infants with hepatitis B develop chronic infections, but only 2% to 6% of adults infected with hepatitis B develop chronic infections.

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Hepatitis C spreads through contact with the blood of an infected person. Today, most people are infected with the hepatitis C virus by sharing needles and other equipment used to prepare and inject drugs.

For some people, hepatitis C is a short-term illness, but for more than half of people infected with the hepatitis C virus, it is a long-term chronic infection. Chronic hepatitis C can cause serious and life-threatening health problems such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

No vaccine

People with chronic hepatitis C are often asymptomatic and do not feel sick. When symptoms appear, they are often a sign of advanced liver disease. There is no hepatitis C vaccine. The best way to prevent hepatitis C is to avoid behaviors that can spread the disease, especially drug injections.

Dr. Mike Mills, chairman of the Jamaican Association of Consultants and Physicians and governor of the West Indies branch of the American College of Gastroenterology, said hepatitis could develop if he understood the responsible factors and how to obtain them. He said that measures could be taken to prevent this.

“In most cases, hepatitis is preventable. The earlier it is identified and treated, the better the results and the less likely it is to become scarred and progress to irreversible cirrhosis. The important virus is hepatitis B. And hepatitis C, which cause chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. The importance of hepatitis B and C lies in their mode of infection, “says Mills.

He said that not all people are symptomatic. “You are born with the virus and may not show any symptoms or signs until many years later. Even adults may have no symptoms. People who have jaundice or yellowing of the eyes as the most common symptoms. Depending on the severity, fever, abdominal pain, and nausea can occur. Dark orange urine can also occur, “says Mills.

These symptoms may go away without treatment, but that doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared from the body, he said. “Unknowingly, the liver may continue to be damaged until the symptoms of cirrhosis appear years later. These later signs include jaundice, swelling of the legs and abdomen, and veins in the esophagus called varicose veins. Includes blood vomiting, which can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer, which can be fatal, “says Mills.

Hepatitis B can be best prevented by vaccination. The Ministry of Health includes vaccination against hepatitis B as part of childhood vaccination, and this recommendation means that most individuals born after the 1990s will be eligible from childhood.

“People born before this deployment are not protected unless they work in certain high-risk areas where they are required, such as medical and prison systems. Hepatitis B is transmitted by the mother to herself. If you know that you are and your baby is given the vaccine and immunoglobulin on the day of birth, you can prevent it at birth. ”

By injecting immunoglobulin, it is possible to prevent some form of exposure to the blood or body fluids of an infected person. There is no hepatitis C vaccine. Antiviral drugs are currently very good at completely curing hepatitis C.

“There are antiviral drugs for hepatitis B, but they are not yet as effective as complete treatments. They are essential to prevent cirrhosis, liver cancer and death and are locally accessible. All It is very important to provide treatment to patients with the disease. Hepatitis A causes cirrhosis and does not require special treatment. It usually disappears spontaneously, “says Mills.

