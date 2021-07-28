Nevada issues urgent orders requesting masks in all 12 counties





Nevada has issued an urgent order requiring people in 12 of the 17 counties to wear masks in public indoor spaces, whether vaccinated or not. According to a news release shared on Tuesday afternoon, the obligation will come into effect on Friday at 12:01 am in counties with significant or high levels of COVID-19 infection. Affected Nevada County: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elco, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Minerals, Nai, Washoe, White Pine. More COVID-19 coverage:The surge in Delta variant cases raises concerns about Reno’s summer events On Tuesday afternoon, the city of Reno announced the obligation to wear a mask or face cover in a public indoor environment at all Reno city facilities that take effect on Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status. Nevada Mandates Follow CDC Guidance The announcement of new state restrictions prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the course and encourage even fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in areas with high coronavirus infections. It will be held on the same day as. Masks are unlikely to crush the spread of the community, Experts say, They may increase pressure on unvaccinated people and urge businesses and schools to implement mask obligations. The CDC currently recommends Universal Indoor Masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors. In the school from kindergarten to 12th grade, Regardless of vaccination status. This is in close agreement with the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines this month recommending that people over the age of two should wear a mask at school. Cases surge across Silver State Nevada has resurfaced as a COVID-19 hotspot in recent weeks due to the epidemic of Delta variants. After falling to just 132 new cases daily on June 9, Nevada surged the following week as variants began to settle in the state. By July 24, the number of newly confirmed COVID cases reached a maximum of 870 per day. This is a level that has not been seen since early February. On Tuesday, Nevada recorded 792 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases recorded during the pandemic to 352,567. In total, 5,854 people died from COVID-19 throughout the state. In Washoe County, as of July 26, the 7-day average for new cases had risen to 67. This number represents a sharp increase from just a few months ago, when the county reported an average of 13 for seven days on May 31st. The COVID-19 positive rate, which measures the percentage of COVID tests that return positive results, has also steadily increased this summer since it dropped to just 2.8% on June 7. This rate reached 5% — the World Health Organization reopening limit — July 10. In less than two weeks, Washoe’s positive rate exceeded 8%. This is one of the thresholds set by the governor when assessing whether a county is at high risk for COVID-19. As of July 25, it was 9.1%. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,143 people were hospitalized throughout the state. 36 of them are on ventilator and According to state data.. Clark County, home of the Las Vegas Strip, has the highest incidence, accounting for nearly 80% of COVID-19 cases in the state. In Washoe County, health authorities recorded 47,296 cases and 690 deaths. Due to the surge, the Clark County Commission last week required all employees working indoors in public spaces to wear masks. A week ago, the South Nevada Health District recommended wearing masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in crowded indoor public areas. The district changed its mask policy following increased cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization. Low vaccination rate CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new data show delta variants that account for more than 80% of new infectious diseases in the United States. “Uniquely different” behavior It can make infectious people from its predecessors and vaccinated people. “Information about delta variants from some states and other countries can, in rare cases, be transmitted to vaccinated people infected with delta variants after vaccination and spread the virus to others. It shows that there is, “Walensky said. We guarantee updates to our recommendations. “ In Nevada, vaccination rates remain low, State data shows.. Carson City has the highest immunization rate in the state — about 50 percent. At Washoe, that number is 48 percent. The vaccination rate in Clark County, where the majority of new cases have been recorded, is 39%. Most of the challenges in increasing vaccination rates are vaccine hesitation. The county received numerous vaccinations earlier this year, but the rate of vaccinations has declined since then. Reasons for vaccine hesitation range from health concerns to personal and political beliefs. Earlier this month, Washoe District Health Officer Kevin Dick asked residents to vaccinate as Delta variants continued to invade the state. At that time, Dick said higher vaccination rates were important to ensure that things did not retreat after the progress seen in the previous month. “The vaccine is free and is readily available to anyone over the age of 12, regardless of immigrant status,” Dick said at the time. “That’s our step forward with COVID-19. We … don’t want to be in a situation that requires everyone to wear a mask.” Health officials also expressed concern in late June that the variants would soon establish a foothold. COVID cluster confirmed at Washoe Kindergarten.. Nancy Diao, Head of Epidemiology and Public Preparation, Washoe County Health District, said: “In the UK, we’ve already seen it taken over in a month.” Contribution: USA TODAY. This is breaking news. Check RGJ.com for updates. Edcomenda I write about Las Vegas in the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Do you care about democracy? Then subscribe to the Reno Gazette Journal here to support local journalism ..

