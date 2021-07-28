COVID-19 Delta Variant Recorded in Gilmer County | News, Sports, Work

Health
Staff report
A case of delta variant virus was recorded in Gilmer County, according to the latest pandemic updates on Tuesday from the Charleston-West Virginia Department of Health and Personnel.
The variant is the most contagious of the COVID-19 coronavirus mutations, according to health officials who predict that the strain will follow national trends and predominate in West Virginia among unvaccinated. That is. Dr. Kramersh, a coronavirus leader in West Virginia, said that nationwide, one in four cases of this variant is in Florida.
The state released additional information on Tuesday showing 43 cases of delta variants, also known as Indian strains, that originated in India, West Virginia. This increase almost doubled the number of delta cases last week.
West Virginia figures may not be the exact number of delta infections that are actually here, Marsh said. People may be contagious, but show no signs of infection, he said.
It’s encouraging that the number of Delta cases is starting to decline in the UK, Marsh said.
“It gives us room for optimism.” He said.
In the Mid-Ohio Valley, delta variants have so far been recorded only in Gilmer and Wetzel counties. The variants are located in 19 counties in West Virginia.
Of the 43 Delta cases, 13 are in Berkeley County. Health authorities have 6 cases in Monongalia County, 3 cases in Greenbrier County, Morgan County, Jefferson County, 2 cases in Webster County, Braxton, Gilmer, Wetzel, Hampshire, Harrison, Canauha, Marion, McDowell, Minerals, Wyoming, We found one case each in Upshire. Summers County and Raleigh County.
The state also counts 2,457 British variants, 8 South African variants, and 22 Brazilian variants. Local: Wood, 37 UK, 3 Brazil. Wirt, 9 UK; Wetzel, 39 UK, 1 Delta; Roane, 12 UK; Ritchie, 13 UK; Pleasant 21 UK; Jackson, 26 UK; Gilmer, 18 UK, 1 Delta. Doddridge, 17 UK; Calhorn, 9 UK.
Active cases of the virus in West Virginia increased again by nearly 100 from 1,567 on Monday to 1,656 on Tuesday. The number of active cases decreased to 882 for the first time in a year on 9 July, but has increased since then.
The state reported an increase in 189 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.
In the county alert system map based on infection and positive rates, there is no red county at the most serious level. Webster County is the only Orange County and has the second highest severity.
Harrison and Ohio counties have moved to gold levels along with Marshall, Mason, Putnam, Nicholas, and Wyoming counties. Upshur has been upgraded from gold to yellow in the Wood, Hancock, Brooke, Jefferson, Morgan, Cabell, Berkeley, Braxton, Wayne, Mingo and Boone counties.
The number of patients in the hospital surged from 96 to 111 on Tuesday, with 47 in the intensive care unit and from 38 on Monday to 19 on ventilators.
No deaths have been reported on Tuesday. Deaths in West Virginia remained at 2,936 on Tuesday.
Vaccine information is available at vaccinate.wv.gov or 1-833-734-0965.
Residents of at least one shot are eligible for the Do It for Babydog Sweepstakes and can register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov. The next picture is today.
An unreserved vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday from noon to 4 pm at the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority on Juliana Street and Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm at the City Park Pavillion.
..
