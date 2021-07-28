China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available in Singapore, Health News and Top Stories





Singapore-China’s Sinopharm vaccine may soon be available in Singapore, and several folk medical groups have already taken steps to secure jab doses. This could make it the fourth Covid-19 vaccine available here as a country. Raise the national vaccination rate To do so Relax the restrictions on the social gathering and bring the economy back to normal. IHH Healthcare Singapore told The Straits Times that the Health Sciences Authority has approved the import of the Sinopharm vaccine under the framework of a special access route. “This will give Singaporeans access to another vaccine option,” said Dr. Noel Yo, Chief Operating Officer of the Group. “Details are currently under consideration. We will officially announce the details as they become available.” Separately, Raffles Medical Group posted a Facebook post asking people to register their interest in Chinese vaccines that use inactivated viruses to elicit protection against Covid-19. The Straits Times approached the group for comment. The Special Access Route Framework allows private healthcare groups to bring in Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list. These include China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, as well as vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Authorities also signed a pre-purchase agreement American biotechnology company Novavax We have a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine and supplies may arrive by the end of the year. If approved, it will be part of the national vaccine program. Unlike vaccines administered under the Pandemic Special Access Route framework (such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Jab under national vaccination programs), Special Access Route vaccines are not government-sponsored. It is also not covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program to help people suffering from the negative effects of Covid-19 jabs. To date, Singapore has vaccinated 4.3 million people under a national vaccination program. Approximately three-quarters have completed a complete vaccination program. As of Monday (July 26), a private medical group was also receiving 89,047 doses of Sinovac vaccine. The Sinopharm vaccine is given twice at 3-4 week intervals. Approved for use over 18 years of age. According to WHO, a large multilateral phase 3 study showed that the vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic disease two weeks after the second dose. It is also reported to have a 79% effect on hospitalization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/chinese-sinopharm-covid-19-vaccine-could-be-available-in-singapore-soon

