What’s New in the Coronavirus Pandemic on July 28, 2021





This is the latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Wednesday are: coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana. Vaccine registration Hoosiers for 12+ Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Here’s everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine Marion County follows CDC guidance and recommends masks in public indoor areas The Marion County Public Health Service recommends wearing a mask in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. Recommendations come after CDC Issue new guidance Tuesday for individuals where COVID-19 is skyrocketing.Government agencies have reversed the policy of some masking guidelines and recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in some parts of the United States. The CDC’s COVID data tracker identifies areas where the virus is prevalent in each county. map, Color code each county from blue (lowest level of community migration) to red (highest level of community migration). The agency suggests that individuals living in orange or red counties mask indoors. Based on the data collected between July 19th and July 25th, Marion County was at orange level. Governor of Tokyo urges young people to be vaccinated and delay the surge Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, called on young people to help reduce infections and prevent vaccination as a key activity to delay the surge during the Olympics. On Tuesday, the Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, surpassing previous records in January. Koike said that while the majority of older people are completely vaccinated and the infections in them are significantly reduced, young people who are now rarely vaccinated dominate the new cases. Said that. The outlook for youth vaccination has improved, with some being able to organize shots by workplace or college, while others are waiting based on their age. There are also concerns about hesitation among young people. Latest US and World Numbers As of 3:30 EST on Wednesday, there are more than 34.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..611,200 deaths have been recorded in the United States Over 195.3 million cases of coronavirus have been identified worldwide, killing more than 4.17 million people. The vaccine has been administered more than 3.92 billion times worldwide. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. Related: Track vaccinations by zip code Sydney remains blocked as the cluster grows Australia’s largest city, Sydney, will remain closed for another month. The New South Wales government said the blockade of 5 million cities would continue until at least August 28, after 177 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. This was the largest daily aggregation since the cluster was discovered in mid-June. “I’m just as angry and frustrated as you are at the moment that I couldn’t get the case number I wanted, but that’s the reality,” Gladys Berejikrian told reporters. More than 2,500 people were infected with a cluster that began when a limousine driver was tested positive for a contagious delta mutant on June 16. The driver was infected with a US crew member transported from Sydney Airport. Deaths from the cluster reached 11 on Wednesday, killing a woman in her 90s at a Sydney hospital.

