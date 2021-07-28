World Hepatitis Day 2021: Keep away from illness according to these hygiene practices





Hygiene plays a major role in health and well-being. Pandemic Prove it enough. On World Hepatitis Day today, it is important to understand that sharing needles, having unprotected sex, and drinking large amounts of alcohol can increase your risk of getting the hepatitis virus. Dr. Rakesh Patel, a gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospital Kalyan, explains that hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause complications. “The liver is an important organ that processes nutrients, filters blood, and fights infections. Inflammation and damage can affect its function.” The common forms of viral hepatitis are: 1. Hepatitis A: It does not cause chronic infection and is usually free of complications. The liver usually heals within a few months. Occasional deaths from hepatitis A occurred due to liver failure, and some people needed a liver transplant because of an acute infection. Hepatitis A can be prevented by vaccination. 2. Hepatitis B: It is transmitted by contact with infectious body fluids such as blood, vaginal discharge, and semen. The use of injections, sex with infected partners, and sharing of razors with infected people increase the risk of developing hepatitis B. The sooner it develops, the more likely it is to become chronic. People can carry the virus without feeling sick, but they can still spread it. It can be prevented by vaccination. 3. Hepatitis C: About 75% to 85% of patients with hepatitis C develop chronic liver infections. In most cases, there are no symptoms. Vaccines to prevent it are not yet available. 4. Hepatitis D: Hepatitis D occurs only in people who are infected with the hepatitis B virus. If you are vaccinated against hepatitis B, you will be protected from hepatitis D. 5. Hepatitis E: This type of hepatitis is spread by ingesting contaminated food and water. Hepatitis E is common all over the world. Vaccines exist, but they are not available everywhere. About 75% to 85% of patients with hepatitis C develop chronic liver infections. (Photo: Getty / Sinkstock) Preventive tips Hepatitis is a preventable disease and can be kept safe by the following precautions: * Proper hygiene is important to prevent hepatitis A and E. If you are traveling, you should avoid the following: – Local water

– ice

– Raw or undercooked shellfish and oysters

– Raw fruits and vegetables

* Hepatitis B, C, and D that develop through contaminated blood can be prevented in the following ways:

– Do not share medicine needles

– Do not share razors

– Not using someone else’s toothbrush

* Vaccination is another effective way to maintain protection from hepatitis A and B. Experts are currently developing a vaccine against hepatitis C. Among other things, prevention, hygiene practices, and vaccination are the most effective tools.

