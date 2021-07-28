Alabama Outbreak: How False Information on Delta Variants and COVIDs Are Harming Our State

listen “Outbreak Alabama: A Story from a Pandemic” Moreover.

Today, Alabama Public Health Service Deputy Health Officer Karen Landers may discuss COVID-19, vaccines, and some issues related to the delta mutants that continue to prevail in Alabama.

First, some new facts reported by AL.comRamsey Archibald: For the first time in over 5 months, Alabama hospital treats more than 1,000 people with COVID-19.. Alabama has exceeded 1,000 COVID inpatients for the first time since February 17th. The number of hospitalizations has increased by more than 500% since just before the holiday on July 4.

The Alabama Public Health Service has confirmed that the majority of hospitalizations with Alabama COVID are among unvaccinated people.

This week, Dr. Karen Landers Appear on CNN When anchor Jake Tapper put pressure on her about Alabama’s low vaccination coverage.

False information as one of the main causes of people refusing vaccination, why schools require children to wear masks this fall, why young people disproportionately refuse vaccination, infectious delta variants I told Landers about what she was most concerned about.

About vaccination and non-vaccination data:

“The data show this, and Alabama shows this. Even with the breakthroughs in vaccines, we can see that vaccinated people are less hospitalized. There are fewer serious illnesses, and fewer deaths among fully vaccinated people. Again, data, science, working in this area and doing this kind of work. And information from those who see this kind of result. And that’s really my wish for all Alabama people. After seeing the results of people who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, they are vaccinated. See the COVID-19 results for those who have not. Currently, unvaccinated people make up almost all of the hospitalizations we receive. Vaccination can significantly reduce or prevent it. I don’t want to see anyone die from this illness I think I can, and that’s why I’m here every day. I’m just trying to save my life. That’s the Alabama Department of Public Health. That’s what we’re trying to do. Get this vaccine. Prevent people from dying. Prevent people from being hospitalized and these serious COVIDs, such as the long COVIDs that children also see. Avoid complications. “

About the possibility of losing a child due to a preventable illness:

“The lives of all children are precious and we don’t want to lose children in Alabama with diseases that can have a significant impact on reduction and prevention. In the United States we lose more children and in Alabama It’s painful and painful to think that this deadly virus can cause the loss of children. “

About the potential “Alabama variant”:

“This is a very serious variant, and every time someone gets infected, it not only gives the virus the opportunity to infect others, but also gives the virus the opportunity to do something with its own genetic material, You can escape the ability of the body to repel its infection and / or vaccine ability. So you will get another variant. Hopefully it will not be called an “Alabama variant”. I’m really worried about it because the virus mutates. They take advantage of these opportunities. And there is no need to give this virus this opportunity. The virus does not deserve another opportunity to infect another Alabama. “

About listening to the doctor:

“Seeing something that isn’t taken seriously and isn’t considered ill is certainly not what we fully understand, but one can have long-term consequences. I know that. We’ve been 18 months old and these problems continue to occur in people infected with COVID, so it’s really anxious. It’s miserable. But at the same time, it’s me. It’s a motivation for me. It’s literally a motivation to say I can’t give up. I don’t give up. I have to keep providing fact-based medical information that is the same information I provide to my family. No. By the way, the same information I provide to my vaccinated children. And listen to the facts based on science so that I can tell the citizens of Alabama. Please listen to people like Dr. Michael Sarg and Dr. Jean Marazzo, world-renowned infectious disease experts. They, like all of us working in this field, Alabama. It has the greatest benefit of the citizens. “

If you or someone you know is affected by COVID and would like to share your story, please send an email [email protected].. For all the coverage of the outbreak and how it continues to affect Alabama, please visit: AL.com/coronavirus..

If you like the show, please rate us and write a review. Thank you for listening.

More “Outbreak Alabama”

College football’s “personal decision” on vaccines

How KeyIvey Persuades Alabama to Get Vaccinated

This is why our COVID number is so bad again

Dr. Michael Saag answers COVID’s big question

Journalists look back on a year covering COVID

UAB doctors realize the outlook for COVID