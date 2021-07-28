Lenawee County COVID cases increased by 25 this week





A surge in new coronavirus cases in Michigan during the week ending Sunday, with 2,928 reported cases, an increase of 73.6%. Last week, there were 1,687 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranks 44th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 61% from the previous week, with 363,801 reported. With 3% of the country’s population, Michigan had 0.8% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 49 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Lenawee County reported 25 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 9,434 cases and 171 deaths have been reported. Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Brunch, Iron, and Kalkaska counties. Wayne County added the newest cases overall, with 523 cases. Oakland County, 447 cases. Weekly cases increased in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in Oakland, McComb and Wayne counties. Michigan ranks 24th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 52.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 56.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Michigan reported 104,227 vaccinations, including 46,296 initial doses. Last week, the state received 75,666 vaccinations, including 29,028 initial doses. Overall, Michigan reported a total of 9,742,695 doses. Throughout Michigan, cases decreased in seven counties, with the highest in St. Clair, Gogebic, and Chippewa counties. In Michigan, 37 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 50 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,006,360 people have been coronavirus-positive and 21,146 have died from the disease in Michigan, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 34,443,761 people are positive and 610,891 have died. Note: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Data Report Cases and Deaths at the Michigan Correctional Bureau and Federal Correctional Facilities, Apart from the Michigan County. USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 24th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 467

Week before: 426

4 weeks ago: 447 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 63,589

The week before: 51,575

4 weeks ago: 40,512 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lenconnect.com/story/news/2021/07/28/gda-covid-19-state-2021-07-26-mi-ndat/47947325/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos